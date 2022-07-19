Netherlands forward Lieke Martens to miss rest of Euro 2022 with foot injury

Lieke Martens has left the Dutch training camp and will not feature in their quarter-final against France.

The Netherlands forward Lieke Martens has been ruled out of Women’s Euro 2022 with a foot problem, in the latest injury blow to hit the defending champions.

The 29-year-old, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona this summer, sustained the injury during the Group C win against Switzerland on Sunday. The 4-1 victory in Sheffield set up a quarter-final against France on Saturday.

A statement on the Dutch FA’s official website read: “After investigation, it turned out that Lieke Martens can no longer take [part in] this European Championship. Martens will leave the training camp on Tuesday evening. No replacement can be called [up].”

The news came as a fresh setback to the Netherlands head coach, Mark Parsons, whose tournament plans have been repeatedly disrupted by Covid-19 and injury.

“This is terrible news for Lieke and for us,” Parsons said. “She has fully committed herself to the team during this tournament. It is very unfortunate that her European Championship has to end like this.”

The Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema has not played since the Netherlands’ opening draw with Sweden after testing positive for Covid. The midfielder Jackie Groenen missed the subsequent 3-2 win against Portugal as she self-isolated and the defender Aniek Nouwen sat out that game with an ankle injury.

The Netherlands have also lost their first-choice goalkeeper and captain, Sari van Veenendaal, because of a shoulder problem sustained against Sweden. Her understudy, the 22-year-old Daphne van Domselaar, is expected to continue in goal for the game at Rotherham’s New York Stadium on Saturday.

Sjögren steps down after early Norway exit

The Norway head coach, Martin Sjögren, has resigned after his side failed to reach the quarter-finals at Euro 2022.

“Having the opportunity to lead Norway’s national team for five-and-a-half years has been a special time in my coaching career,” Sjögren said in a statement. “Before this tournament, we had high ambitions. When the results did not match expectations, it was a natural solution that we now go our separate ways.”

The 44-year-old Swede leaves along with the assistant Anders Jacobson after a Group A campaign in which Norway were thrashed 8-0 by England and beaten 1-0 in their final group game against Austria.

Norway’s early exit from the tournament follows another group-stage departure in Euro 2017, while they were beaten 3-0 by England in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals.