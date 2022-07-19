New Bern police announce new hiring of four-legged officer

The New Bern Police Department announced the addition of a new officer, one that has four legs and a nose for finding criminals.

K-9 Storm is a two-year-old German Shepherd who is trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, and building and area searches. Normally, there are five K-9 teams who work with NBPD but the department went down to three after K-9 Loki suffered a medical emergency and passed away earlier this month.

Earlier this year, K-9 Reno was medically retired from the department after serving for seven years.

"As the police department continues to serve New Bern, it is important that we remain properly equipped to handle emergencies and to respond to lifesaving situations," said Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. "We're excited to welcome Storm to the K-9 team and to the department."

NBPD was able to bring K-9 Storm onto the team after receiving a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The grant totaled $15,000, according to a news release from the department.

The release went on to say that the grant and K-9 Storm could not have come at a better time for the department. While the department was left two teams short, the remaining three picked up the slack.

"Our staff and K-9s didn't hesitate for a second," second Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. "We were all grieving the loss of K-9 Loki and they stepped up to serve. They went to work wherever and whenever needed. We are thankful for their service."

