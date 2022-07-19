ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Myjai Sanders, Darrian Beavers Madden 23 Ratings Revealed

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Bearcats duo is looking to make plenty of plays to boost these ratings quickly.

CINCINNATI — Madden 23 ratings week is here and three more rookie Bearcats learned their launch number on Tuesday.

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Myjai Sanders checks in at 66 overall . Some of his notable attributes are pursuit rating (83), speed (83), and acceleration (91).

Joining him along the defensive front seven is New York Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers ( 64 overall ). Beavers sports high ratings in speed (82), agility (83), acceleration (87), jump (92), toughness (88), and hit power (86).

stay tuned on Wednesday when we learn where Jerome Ford stands among NFL running backs.

