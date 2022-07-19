Myjai Sanders, Darrian Beavers Madden 23 Ratings Revealed
The Bearcats duo is looking to make plenty of plays to boost these ratings quickly.
CINCINNATI — Madden 23 ratings week is here and three more rookie Bearcats learned their launch number on Tuesday.
Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Myjai Sanders checks in at 66 overall . Some of his notable attributes are pursuit rating (83), speed (83), and acceleration (91).
Joining him along the defensive front seven is New York Giants linebacker Darrian Beavers ( 64 overall ). Beavers sports high ratings in speed (82), agility (83), acceleration (87), jump (92), toughness (88), and hit power (86).
stay tuned on Wednesday when we learn where Jerome Ford stands among NFL running backs.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like:
ESPN's Pete Thamel Ponders if Cincinnati Will Switch Conferences Again
Alec Pierce, Travis Kelce Madden 23 Ratings Revealed
Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Correctly Predicts Madden Rating
UC, Xavier Alumni Split Pair of Scrimmages at Crosstown Collaborative
Four-Star WR Malik Elzy Commits to Cincinnati
Andy Katz Names David Dejulius a Top-25 Super Senior
UC Offers 2025 Sharpshooting Guard RJ Greer
Big 12 Introduces Commissioner Brett Yormark: 'We're Open For Business'
UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Guard Sir Mohammed
UC Football Falls Outside Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings
The Athletic Ranks Ben Bryant Among Top-10 Senior QBs
Former UC Forward Erik Martin Accepts South Carolina State Head Coaching Job
Four-Star 2023 Defensive Lineman Jalen Thompson Places Cincinnati in Top-Five Schools
UC Offers Rising Three-Star Guard Dellquan Warren
Desmond Ridder Named AAC Football Scholar Athlete of the Year
12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12
UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022
UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line
Corey Kiner, UC Football Roster Rock Uniforms in Team Photoshoot
Three Bearcats Named to Phil Steele's 2022 Preseason All-American Team
Seven Things That Need to Happen for Bearcats to Have Successful Season
Three-Star 2023 CB Cameron Calhoun Commits to UC
John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move
UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets
The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition
Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0