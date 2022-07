Did you know that we are living among a World Horseshoe Pitching Champion? In fact, Sarah Chaffee of Chippewa Falls won her first Junior World Championship in 2019 at the age of 12, and a second last year. Now, she is competing for her another title – this time competing against adults – after ranking first in the world for women’s horseshoes.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO