Gavin Rossdale shares rare pic with all four kids: ‘Better versions of me’

Gavin Rossdale posted a rare photo of himself posing with all four of his children on Tuesday.

“Welcome to my world,” the Bush frontman, 56, captioned the sweet Instagram upload.

“The best few weeks at home with my better versions of me,” the singer continued. “Oh the joy they bring. And yes there’s [my dog], Chewy, bottom left. And our super hero Apollo. My love is indeed ocean sized.”

Rossdale shares three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8 — with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefani.

As for his 33-year-old daughter, Daisy, a paternity test revealed that Rossdale was her father in 2004, 15 years after Pearl Lowe gave birth to the fashion model.

The duo had a “rocky start” to their relationship, Daisy revealed in a March “That Gabby Roslin Podcast” episode.

“There is no handbook for finding out that your goddaughter is really your daughter or that your godfather is your father,” she recalled, going on to explain how they made “perfect sense” as relatives.

“We think in the same way and we have so many quite frightening similarities,” she said at the time.

“The guy who I thought was my dad, I didn’t really know, and when I met him I came home and I said to my mum, ‘I feel no connection with this man.’”

Rossdale last shared a photo of Daisy and his sons in January while celebrating his eldest child’s birthday.

“What a joy you are,” the Grammy nominee captioned the touching tribute.

”And we’re so happy to have you here with us on your birth day – the most generous sweet gorgeous thoughtful kind and empathetic daughter and sister.”

Kingston also wished Daisy a happy birthday at the time, writing via Instagram: “Happy birthday big sis love u.”