New Haven, CT

Probate Judge Named to Regional Children’s Probate Court

 3 days ago

East Haven-North Haven Probate District Judge Michael R. Brandt has been appointed as the administrative judge for the New Haven Regional Children’s Probate Court. The appointment became effective July 1, and Brandt will continue to serve as East Haven-North Haven probate judge in addition to his new appointment....

Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in August

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants across Connecticut, from a Latin-influenced eatery by an internationally-renowned chef in Greenwich to a "pay what you can" social enterprise restaurant in Hartford. Happy Monkey. Greenwich. Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opened Happy Monkey, his...
GREENWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

Gaylord Salters Comes Home

In his new office, Gaylord Salters has arranged the stacks of court papers to echo the way they sat a month ago — in his eight-by-twelve prison cell. He likes them that way. The files remind him of a decades-long fight that isn’t yet over, even though Salters is free: a fight to clear his record of a 1996 shooting he maintains he never committed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Branford Police Investigation Leads to Arrest for 2021 Bank Robbery

An East Haven man has been arrested and charged in connection with an October 2021 bank robbery in Branford. On Wednesday, July 20, Branford Police Department reported the arrest of Jason Gardner, 34, of East Haven. Gardner was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree (53a-135) and Larceny 2nd Degree (53a-123). Branford...
BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut man in court for allegedly pushing 11-year-old off his bike

DEEP RIVER, Conn. — The man arrested for pushing an 11-year-old Daniel Duncan of Deep River off his bike appeared before a judge Friday morning in Middletown Superior Court. Jameson Chapman, 48, is facing several charges and is now being admitted into a treatment center, where he must complete the program, or else he would be due back in court.
DEEP RIVER, CT
WTNH

CT Transit bus radiator bursts in Hamden leaving three injured

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A CT Transit bus’s radiator burst in Hamden on Thursday, injuring three people. According to Hamden police, there was a mechanical failure on a CT Transit bus while traveling between Whitney Avenue and Davis Street. A radiator burst and sprayed coolant on three people, causing burns, police said. While two refused […]
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Officer Makes Special Delivery to Hamden Student

If you're a young kid and a police officer knocks on your door, you typically think you're in trouble, right? That's how it went for one kid, only the surprise visit from a Hamden police officer wasn't what he thought it was. A hesitant 11-year-old named Majesty Whittaker answered the...
HAMDEN, CT
zip06.com

James D. Keating

James D. “Jim” Keating, 80 years old, of Old Saybrook, passed away July 11. Jim was born in Hartford to Adrian F. Keating and Margaret (Maroney) Keating Aug. 1, 1941. He graduated from Saint Augustine Elementary School (1955) and Morgan G. Bulkeley High School (1959) in Hartford. Jim married Salvatrice (Farinella) Keating June 15, 1963 in Hartford. He graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering degree. In 1965, he graduated from the University of Connecticut in Storrs, with a Master of Business Administration degree. In 1963, Jim was hired as an engineer by the Norden Company. After one year, Jim took a leave of absence to pursue his MBA. In 1965, Jim was hired by International Business Machines (IBM) as a sales executive. He worked for IBM for 44 years. For many years, Jim served as a volunteer in several Old Saybrook organizations. These include the Old Saybrook Economic Development Commission, moderator of the District 1 polling location for local and national elections, and serving lunch for the Old Saybrook Soup Kitchen in Centerbrook.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

CTPL reminds residents to apply for the leave act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority (CTPL) reminded residents on Thursday that the state’s paid leave act supports individuals bonding with a new family member, through birth kinship, adoption or foster care. Workers may also be eligible to receive income replacement benefits for absences associated...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven names two new assistant police chiefs

NEW HAVEN — A Marine Corps veteran, a third-generation police officer and a SWAT instructor were among the latest crop of police promotions. The department held its promotion ceremony Wednesday evening at the Yale Art Gallery. At the top of the program, Bertram Ettienne and David Zannelli were promoted...
zip06.com

First Lady Touches Down at Tweed

First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Connecticut on July 20 with U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel A. Cardona to visit the Horizons program at Albertus Magnus College in New Haven. The duo flew into Tweed New Haven airport, touching down at 12:30 p.m. before hopping into waiting SUVs. According to an itinerary issued by the Department of Education, Biden and Cardona were traveling to summer learning programs in Connecticut, Georgia, and Michigan that are using funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on students’ academic and mental health needs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Here's what's happening around Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Need something to do this weekend? You have options whether you're looking to head indoors due to the heat or if you love the sun and hotter temps. Plenty of events are happening around the state this weekend to enjoy with the entire family!. Running through...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Trial Day 3: Rick Silverstein Goes For Broke

“If, if! If my aunt had testicles, she’d be my uncle.”. With those words, criminal defense attorney Rick Silverstein once again had the courtroom’s attention — and lobbed another unconventional verbal missile — as he tried to convince a state judge on Wednesday to shut down a prosecutor’s leading questions of an expert witness.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A New ​“Q” Eyed For Southern Hamden

Bookshelves, diapers, Covid-19 tests, ellipticals, chicken dinners, alternative education classrooms and paint palettes could all be available to all Hamden residents at a one-stop, no-charge shop — if a plan to build a brand new, Dixwell Q House-style community center in Southern Hamden moves forward. The idea for the...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Fourth People’s Bank robbed in less than a week

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Police Department is investigating a robbery at the People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop Wednesday, following a string of bank robberies over the past week. Police responded to a report of a hold-up alarm around 2:20 p.m. at 176 Newington Rd. The bank was robbed and suspects […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Gov. Lamont announces enactment of Connecticut Clean Air Act

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A law that expands Connecticut’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality is officially on the books. Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference in New Haven on Friday morning to announce the enactment of the Connecticut Clean Air Act. Lamont said...
NEW HAVEN, CT

