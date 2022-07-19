Best social media reactions to Keegan Murray winning the NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP

Just a month after being one of the most criticized picks in the draft, the NBA announced Monday that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

In his four games, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range.

Naturally, Murray was named to the All-Summer League first team alongside Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs). He was the only player to average at least 20 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from downtown.

Murray was one of the most polarizing players after draft night, despite his fairly fundamental game. His selection at pick No. 4 was met with some criticism and even laughter by some in the media. While it might “just be Summer League,” Murray did exactly what he needed to do to start and prove detractors wrong.

For Sacramento Kings fans who had to watch their team clowned for weeks, Monday was a day of celebration on social media for them. It also was for Iowa Hawkeyes fans who saw this coming with Murray from a mile away.

https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1549186960526151680?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

