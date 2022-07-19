ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Best social media reactions to Keegan Murray winning the NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zr7kY_0glB43cK00

Just a month after being one of the most criticized picks in the draft, the NBA announced Monday that Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray was named Most Valuable Player of the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

In his four games, Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 50% from the field, and an impressive 40% from 3-point range.

Naturally, Murray was named to the All-Summer League first team alongside Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets), and Sandro Mamukelashvili (San Antonio Spurs). He was the only player to average at least 20 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from downtown.

Murray was one of the most polarizing players after draft night, despite his fairly fundamental game. His selection at pick No. 4 was met with some criticism and even laughter by some in the media. While it might “just be Summer League,” Murray did exactly what he needed to do to start and prove detractors wrong.

For Sacramento Kings fans who had to watch their team clowned for weeks, Monday was a day of celebration on social media for them. It also was for Iowa Hawkeyes fans who saw this coming with Murray from a mile away.

And it's official!

https://twitter.com/NBAPR/status/1549092226785058817?s=20&t=qAHbc5uUiUy0xpu7M2Yf2A

Just the beginning

https://twitter.com/IowaHoops/status/1549094859641737217?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Finally in the picture

https://twitter.com/SAC_ToWnsFiNeSt/status/1549095247916847104?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

A thread of Pistons fans

https://twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard/status/1549094375526891520?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

A pair of Kings

https://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1549109524606291969?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

More comparison to an NBA All-Star

https://twitter.com/__Shilts__/status/1549096468312690689?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Maybe the Kings knew what they were doing after all

https://twitter.com/Bballforeverfb/status/1549122944328052736?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Not too shabby for Iowa Alumni

https://twitter.com/IowaHoops/status/1549167295099961345?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Kings faithful getting excited!

https://twitter.com/FCartoscelli3/status/1549096887701016576?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Say cheese!

https://twitter.com/MagnusSav/status/1549099526430273536?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

MOP to MVP

https://twitter.com/IowaOnBTN/status/1549111963912921092?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Murray can coach, too

https://twitter.com/thatl0calguy/status/1548537398568427520?s=20&t=-U8asy41xLYMQ5ZtOa6ROQ

Award-winning moment

https://twitter.com/Tsaltas46/status/1549098111590621185?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Summer League highlights

https://twitter.com/KingsNationCP/status/1549105169295544320?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ

Nothing wrong with being wrong

https://twitter.com/cameronsalerno1/status/1549102939280551937?s=20&t=-U8asy41xLYMQ5ZtOa6ROQ

Ease, poise, calmness, efficiency

https://twitter.com/FCartoscelli3/status/1549094028511064064?s=20&t=-U8asy41xLYMQ5ZtOa6ROQ

Ready for what's next

https://twitter.com/JandersonSacBee/status/1549186960526151680?s=20&t=OV63qopJaEkWIcDvPfezgQ Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jacob on Twitter: @Jacobkeppen Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top five worst trades made in the history of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are a franchise of history, tradition, and success, but they also have made some awful transactions in their history. Who could forget just deciding to trade one of the best big men the game has ever seen in Wilt Chamberlain? Or the awful Charles Barkley deal? We’re going to rank those plus a few others based on the loss the Sixers had in these deals as well as the impact the outgoing players made in their new homes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offers 2024 five-star point guard

The UNC basketball program has extended an offer out to five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau, making him the latest prospect to receive an offer in the 2024 class from the Tar Heels. Andrew Slater of Pro Insight tweeted out the news on Friday afternoon with Cadeau confirming it with a Retweet shortly after. The Branson, Missouri native is a five-star point guard that is ranked No. 7 overall, No. 1 point guard and the No. 1 player in the state of Missouri per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. With UNC’s offer, Cadeau now has 13 offers in his recruitment as programs like Texas...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandro Mamukelashvili
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State player, 4-star recruit, joins MLFB team

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and it has already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#New York Knicks#Sacramento Kings#Summer League#Iowa Hawkeyes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 'Decision': who is favored to land four-star Chase Bisontis ahead of Sunday announcement?

One of the top uncommitted players in the nation, four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis, announced that he will be making public his college decision on Sunday. The Don-Bosco Prep offensive lineman is ranked the top player in New Jersey and the No. 112 recruit in the nation according to 247Sports. Bisontis has taken his five official visits, with his finalists including Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Rutgers and Texas A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buckeye kicker leaving early for opportunity in MLFB

The new and exciting Major League Football will be kicking off its season on August 6, and they have already made a splash announcing that former Ohio State assistant coach, Bill Conley, will be the head coach of the Ohio Force. We have also already covered that another former Buckeye joined their coaching ranks in Winfield Garnett as the defensive line coach for the Force.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors to sign undrafted Trevion Williams to Exhibit 10 contract

Former Purdue center Trevion Williams will reportedly sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Golden State Warriors, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Williams, who went undrafted last month, was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists as a senior. He was the only player in the last 30 years to reach those numbers in less than 25 minutes per game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

50 Cent And Fat Joe To Reignite Rivalry On The Basketball Courts

50 Cent’s annual Tycoon Weekend is returning to Houston next month with a few new elements. This time around, 50 will be coaching an All-Star Celebrity Basketball game during the event for some competitive rivalry against Fat Joe’s team. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday (July 20),...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy