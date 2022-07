It didn’t take long for former UNC basketball commit G.G. Jackson to make a decision on his future. Just over a week after he decommitted from North Carolina, Jackson made the decision to commit to South Carolina as many predicted he will. Jackson took to Twitter on Saturday to announce he’s staying in-state and will play at home for the Gamecocks. Even as he was committed to UNC, there were rumblings of a decommit and an eventual decision to go play for the Gamecocks here in 2022 as an early enrollee. And the Gamecocks got their wish by landing the top...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO