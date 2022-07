ATLANTA, Georgia—Despite the return of Derick Hall and Eku Leota, the Auburn Tigers are in dire need of help rushing the passer at the edge linebacker position following the losses of T.D. Moultry, Romello Height and Caleb Johnson from last year’s team. Even with the addition of Western Kentucky transfer Marcus Bragg, heading into the 2022 season Auburn needs redshirt freshman Dylan Brooks to step up and be ready to go when the Tigers open against Mercer on September 3.

AUBURN, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO