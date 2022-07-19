Rose Marie (Kaba) Nemeth, 97, Hillsboro

Arlene F. DeGonia, 86, of Hillsboro died July 17, 2022. Mrs. DeGonia graduated from Festus High School with honors and from Southeast Missouri State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She was a teacher for two years at Hillsboro High School and 33 years for the Crystal City School District, where she taught elementary and middle school students, spending most of her years as a first-grade teacher. She coached junior high volleyball for more than 18 years. In 2021, she was inducted into the Crystal City School District's Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Arnold Church of Christ and enjoyed attending Twin City Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study class. She was a member of the Twin City Area Optimist Club for more than 20 years as well as the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, the Jefferson County Area Retired Educators, Friends of the Festus Library and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Alumni Volunteer Echelon. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and friends and for two years in a row, was recognized for visiting all the Missouri state parks and historic sites. She also enjoyed jewelry-making, painting, rock hunting, singing in community choral groups and spending time with friends, classmates and past students. Born Nov. 25, 1935, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Verna (Govero) and Gilbert Simms.

HILLSBORO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO