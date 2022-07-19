ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Rose Marie (Kaba) Nemeth, 97, Hillsboro

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRose Marie (Kaba) Nemeth, 97, of Hillsboro died July 17, 2022. Mrs. Nemeth moved with her late husband to Jefferson County in 1969 and worked at Cedar Hill Drug as a pharmacist assistant and then for Dr. Ortillo as a medical assistant before obtaining an EMT (emergency medical technician) license and...

Arlene F. DeGonia, 86, Hillsboro

Arlene F. DeGonia, 86, of Hillsboro died July 17, 2022. Mrs. DeGonia graduated from Festus High School with honors and from Southeast Missouri State University with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education. She was a teacher for two years at Hillsboro High School and 33 years for the Crystal City School District, where she taught elementary and middle school students, spending most of her years as a first-grade teacher. She coached junior high volleyball for more than 18 years. In 2021, she was inducted into the Crystal City School District's Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Arnold Church of Christ and enjoyed attending Twin City Church of Christ, where she was a member of the Ladies’ Tuesday Bible Study class. She was a member of the Twin City Area Optimist Club for more than 20 years as well as the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, the Jefferson County Area Retired Educators, Friends of the Festus Library and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Alumni Volunteer Echelon. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and friends and for two years in a row, was recognized for visiting all the Missouri state parks and historic sites. She also enjoyed jewelry-making, painting, rock hunting, singing in community choral groups and spending time with friends, classmates and past students. Born Nov. 25, 1935, in Festus, she was the daughter of the late Verna (Govero) and Gilbert Simms.
HILLSBORO, MO
Della M. Keller, 85, Hillsboro

Della M. Keller, 85, of Hillsboro died July 19, 2022, in Festus. Mrs. Keller was a factory worker for H & R Electronics before she retired. She enjoyed going to Goose Creek Lake, four-wheeling, poker runs, gun smoke and spending time with friends and family. Born June 10, 1937, in Cadet, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude M. Pollite and Melvin A. Portell.
HILLSBORO, MO
Kevin P. Gard, 61, De Soto

Kevin P. Gard, 61, of De Soto died June 16, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Gard was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and served in the U.S. Navy. Born June 10, 1961, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Josephine (Mier) and Charles Gard.
DE SOTO, MO
Kenneth ‘David’ Wolfe, 58, De Soto

Kenneth “David” Wolfe, 58, of De Soto died July 18, 2022, at Baisch Nursing Home in De Soto. Mr. Wolfe served in the Army National Guard for 12 years. He and loved spending time with his family, and he enjoyed bowling. He also was a huge NASCAR fan. Born Aug. 3, 1963, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Barbara (Allen) and Charles K. Wolfe.
DE SOTO, MO
Cheryl Ann (Riney) Morgan, 68, formerly of Crystal City

Cheryl Ann (Riney) Morgan, 68, Hazelwood, formerly of Crystal City died June 20, 2022. Mrs. Morgan graduated from Crystal City High School, attended Jefferson College and received a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University in 2019. She enjoyed teaching children and volunteered a lot of time to tutoring children. She had strong faith and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Born June 7, 1954, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Hortense (Marshall) and Printon Riney.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Richard Leo Ebel, 82, Festus

Richard Leo Ebel, 82, of Festus died July 19, 2022, in St. Louis. Mr. Ebel served in the U.S. Navy. He retired as the director of an aerospace company in California. Born Aug. 17, 1939, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Anna (Fingerhut) and Charles Ebel.
FESTUS, MO
Life Story: Karli Payne, 13, Festus area

Karli Payne spent much of her short life playing softball and volleyball, but she had lots of interests and talents beyond the diamond and the courts, her parents, Lori and Jerry, said. The 13-year-old died July 4, after she was struck by a car while trying to cross Hwy. 67...
FESTUS, MO
Judy V. Oker, 75, De Soto

Judy V. Oker, 75, of De Soto died July 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Oker was a homemaker. Born Feb. 27, 1947, in Valles Mines, she was the daughter of the late Ilene (Huskey) Bannister and Lloyd J. Danback. Her stepfather: Paul Bannister; and a stepmother: Alice Fay (Bourbon) Danback also preceded her in death.
DE SOTO, MO
Donald Eugene Bay Sr., 87, Festus

Donald Eugene Bay Sr., 87, of Festus died July 17, 2022, at his home. Mr. Bay served in the Coast Guard as a Chief Warrant Officer III, and he was a member of the Chief Warrant and Warrant Officers Association. He was president of the Water District 5 board and a trustee for the McKee Farms Subdivision for 20 years. He was a member of the Plattin United Methodist Church and a chairperson for the United Methodist Men. Born July 27, 1934, in Irondale, he was the son of the late Lois (Nelson) and John Monroe Bay.
FESTUS, MO
Marian Weldele, 94, Shrewsbury

Marian Weldele, 94, of Shrewsbury died July 18, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Weldele volunteered with numerous charitable organizations. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing, and traveling, especially on bus tours. She also enjoyed handcrafts, especially embroidering. Born Aug. 21, 1928, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Katherine (Mueller) Werkmeister.
SHREWSBURY, MO
Calendar of events July 21-28

Jefferson County Fair, 5-11 p.m., plus 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday; 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday; and 3-9 p.m. Sunday, at Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 10349 Business 21, in Hillsboro. Admission: $15 per person and free for those 10 and younger and military members. Special pass and ride armbands available. Parking is free and shuttles from Hillsboro Schools campus available. Festivities include motorsports, live music, carnival rides, children's activities and more.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Mastodon Fair to hold fundraising mouse races

The Mastodon Art and Science Regional Fair will hold its first-ever Mouse Races fundraising event on Friday, July 22, at the Festus-Crystal City Elks Lodge, 4 Elks Acres, in Crystal City. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the races will start at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 a person...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Northwest R-1 to hold Electronic Recycling Day

If you have old electronics lying around the house, Northwest R-1 School District is offering you an opportunity to clear them out. The district will hold an Electronic Recycling Day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, in the parking lot at Valley Middle School, 4300 Gravois Road, in House Springs.
IMPERIAL, MO
County native’s band will perform to help Arnold Food Pantry

A Grammy-nominated bluegrass band founded by a Jefferson County native will reignite a series of concerts to benefit the Arnold Food Pantry. CJ Lewandowski’s band the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are scheduled to perform Saturday, July 23, in Rickman Auditorium, 747 Jeffco Blvd., in Arnold. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m., and the concert will start at 7 p.m.
ARNOLD, MO
Oasis Institute seeks volunteers to help students with reading

The Oasis Institute wants to expand its Intergenerational Tutoring Program in Jefferson County and is seeking more volunteers to help students in kindergarten through third grade to improve their reading and other skills. The volunteers also serve as mentors and positive role models. This year, the Oasis Institute, a nonprofit...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Voters Guide: Waller, Moloney square off for vacant position

The Republican Party’s Aug. 2 primary election for District 114 in the Missouri House of Representatives features a veteran Jefferson County politician against a political newcomer. Ken Waller, the current Jefferson County Clerk who also has been elected County Executive and Treasurer, is running against Ann Moloney. The District...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Voters Guide: Shaul, Roden, Coleman and Roorda seek new seat

Familiar names and faces – both in Jefferson County and Jefferson City – populate the Aug. 2 ballot for District 22 in the Missouri Senate. With incumbent Paul Wieland unable to seek another four-year term because of the state’s term limits standards, three current and one former state representative have filed for the Republican Party’s nomination to take his place.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

