Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Man Accused of Animal Abuse By Neighbors

By Alyssa Wright
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – A Jamestown dog owner is facing a slew of animal neglect accusations by those in his neighborhood. And now, the Jamestown Police Department has launched a formal inquiry into the matter. “We first noticed the dog last summer, he was very skinny then, and we tried...

Comments / 4

taty Alicea
3d ago

it's so sad when law enforcement go to a person's house and see that the dogs are not living in a good environment and they leave saying they will investigate clearly they won't when they're busy with other crimes that are being committed dogs are last on their list meanwhile these dogs continue to get abused regardless of how many witnesses are telling the police officer that there's a problem and until the dog is found dead nothing will be done they should make animal neglect and or abuse a felony!!!!!!😡

Reply
6
Allkreatures
3d ago

maybe Chautauqua co. should set aside funding for a decent cruelty officer to look into these cases because it's happening often and rarely does it get this much attention. It would be nice if the animals had some kind of real! protection.

Reply
5
Lin S.
3d ago

🤬P.O.S. Someone should tie them up outside.. If you don't want them, give them to someone who can/ will care for them!!!.. Ahh😡

Reply
6
