Politics

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Putin visits Iran as Ukrainian wheat fields burn

By Steve Miller
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir is in Tehran, meeting with...

www.voanews.com

The Associated Press

Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday’s airstrikes as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements. Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. Odesa regional governor Maksym Marchenko said an unspecified number of people were injured in the attack. Command spokeswoman Nataliya Humenyuk said no grain storage facilities were hit in Odesa. Turkey’s defense minister, however, said he had spoken with Ukrainian authorities and one missile struck a grain silo and another landed nearby but neither affected loading at Odesa’s docks. “It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the U.N. and Turkey under the Istanbul agreement,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said. “In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for a global food crisis.”
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A spit in the face’: Ukraine condemns attack on Odesa hours after grain deal

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced the strike as “spit in the face” of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defences brought down two others, the Ukrainian military’s Southern Command said. It didn’t specify the damage or say whether the strike caused casualties.“It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining...
ECONOMY
Voice of America

Russia Bombs Odesa Port, Compromising Ukrainian Grain Deal

Russian missiles struck infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa Saturday, one day after Russia and Ukraine signed U.N.-backed agreements to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports. "The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces; 2...
FOOD & DRINKS
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 23

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 7:50 a.m.: The U.S. ambassador to Kyiv said that Moscow should be held to account for what she said was an "outrageous" Russian strike on the port city of Odesa on Saturday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Voice of America

Female Climbers From Pakistan, Iran Make History by Scaling K2

The first female climbers from Pakistan and Iran on Friday reached the top of K2, the world’s second-highest peak, at 8,611 meters above sea level known as the “savage mountain.”. Two Pakistanis, Samina Baig and Naila Kiyani, Iranian Afsaneh Hesamifard, Lebanese-Arab Nelly Attar and Bangladeshi Wasifa Nazreen, were...
WORLD
Voice of America

Ukrainian Experts Turn to Israel for Mental Trauma Training

JERUSALEM — Ukrainian therapist Svitlana Kutsenko thought she was making progress with her patients — army veterans recovering from mental trauma suffered during fighting with Russia in 2014. Then, war erupted again. Now, five months after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kutsenko says the situation looks bleaker than ever. Many...
MENTAL HEALTH
Voice of America

Prominent US Cartoonist Turns Eyes to War in Ukraine

Steve Brodner is a well-known American illustrator, cartoonist, journalist, author and educator, but his latest cartoons have been focused on Ukraine. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Some of the video by Aleksandr Barash and Dmitry Vershinin.
WORLD
Voice of America

Calls Grow for Iran Morality Police to Change Course

Tehran, iran — In a rare move, Iranian newspapers on Thursday criticized the country's morality police, tasked with ensuring respect for Islamic laws, after a video of a woman pleading for her daughter's release went viral. The criticism emerged as public debate about the hijab, a required female head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Iran's Nuclear Program 'Galloping Ahead,' IAEA Chief Says

MADRID — Iran's nuclear program is "galloping ahead" and the International Atomic Energy Agency has very limited visibility into what is happening, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told Spain'sEl Pais newspaper in an interview published Friday. In June, Iran began removing essentially all of the agency's monitoring equipment, which had...
WORLD
Voice of America

Turkey’s Erdogan: Deal to Resume Ukraine’s Grain Exports Set for Signing Friday

ISTANBUL/UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal Friday to resume Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said Thursday. Russia and Ukraine are both major global wheat suppliers, but Moscow's February 24 invasion of its neighbor has sent...
WORLD
Voice of America

Top US Defense Officials See ‘Grinding War of Attrition’ in Ukraine

As Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska reminded the U.S. Congress of the human costs of Russia’s invasion of her country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow’s military aims were no longer confined only to the east of the country. VOA’s Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Deal Signed to Get Ukrainian Grain to Global Markets

New York — In a major breakthrough, Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement in Istanbul Friday that aims to get millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to world markets and ease a growing food crisis for millions in the developing world. "You have overcome obstacles and put aside differences...
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Sending Ukraine More Advanced Rocket Systems; Fighter Jets Under Consideration

Washington — The United States will send Ukraine more precision rocket systems along with hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery shells, part of a new security assistance package unveiled Friday aimed at giving Kyiv an upper hand in what Western military officials describe as a grinding war of attrition with Russia.
MILITARY

