Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale residents to lead new dental residency program

 4 days ago
Phoenix-based Brighter Way Dental Institute, which provides oral and dental care to individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans and low-income individuals and families, has been named an affiliate training site for Jacksonville University’s comprehensive oral implantology residency program.

Jacksonville University will be offering a Master of Science in Dentistry and a Certificate in Comprehensive Oral Implantology for dentists who complete the 36-month residency program at the Diane and Bruce Halle Brighter Way Dental Clinic in Phoenix.

The residency program will offer the resident dentists hands-on training in the specialty of implant dentistry and will expand Brighter Way’s scope of services under the direction of Scottsdale resident Dr. R. Todd Erickson, who will be faculty director for the program and director of education at Brighter Way. Dr. Erickson is an advanced dental educator who specializes in teaching implant dentistry, according to a press release. He is the nation’s only dually certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon — oral and maxillofacial radiologist. He will be a full-time member of the Brighter Way dental team.

Only 14 Jacksonville University residents will participate in the program, 13 at private practice locations working under highly experienced oral implantologists across the country and one at Brighter Way.

Dr. Michael Rosen, another Scottsdale resident, has been selected to complete his three-year residency at Brighter Way institute’s downtown location on the Human Services Campus at 203 S. 12th Avenue. Additional residents will be brought in every year.

“This residency program is tremendously exciting for Brighter Way because it expands our capabilities for our patients by bringing to our team one of the nation’s premier dental educators, who also happens to be an oral surgeon and maxillofacial radiologist,” said Brighter Way Founder and CEO Dr. Kris Volcheck. “At the same time, the dentists in the program will experience first-hand surgical and educational opportunities in a very active, unique, and highly respected environment with a focus on providing comprehensive dental and oral care to individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans, and low-income individuals.”

Implant dentistry is a unique specialty that goes beyond the scope of general dentistry. It encompasses diagnostic imaging and the use of digital technology, surgical technique, periodontal concepts, prosthetic fabrication, and long-term maintenance.

For more information about Jacksonville University, visit www.ju.edu. For more information about Brighter Way Dental Institute, visit www.brighterwaydental.org.

