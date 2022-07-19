Grading all 30 NBA team's offseason and free agency moves, and the Knicks did shockingly well

The NBA gives teams trophies if they win the championship, but there is no award if your team had a good offseason.

NBA teams aren’t competing to win during the summer (unless you count Summer League in Las Vegas, exciting Drew League games in L.A., The Basketball Tournament on ESPN, etc.).

But all the recent transactions are wildly impactful on the road to winning championships. So what teams have made the best moves since the playoffs ended, factoring in the draft and the trade market?

We still have dust left to settle with potential blockbusters involving Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. But based on what we have seen thus far, this is how we would grade each organization:

Atlanta Hawks

I’m a fan of Atlanta’s offseason, especially because they added Dejounte Murray without giving up any of their core assets.

The former San Antonio guard is a lengthy, defense-first All-Star who made significant improvements as an on-ball scorer and playmaker last season. The Hawks desperately needed the help he will bring on defense, but I also like that it can allow Trae Young to show more of what he can do playing off the ball.

Grade: A

Boston Celtics

It’s no longer too early to say this: Brad Stevens is an excellent executive.

Last season, I was impressed that the Celtics added Derrick White without making a significant dent in their rotation. This offseason, the organization did the same with Malcolm Brogdon and Danillo Gallinari. Meanwhile, with Brogdon in the mix, Boston has three of the six NBPA vice presidents on the roster.

Overall, I can confidently say Boston’s rotation now has at least eight guys who can make a positive impact in the postseason. That’s fantastic.

Grade: A

Brooklyn Nets

As a basketball fan who currently lives in Brooklyn but doesn’t necessarily care if the Nets are good or bad, this situation bums me out. I like knowing that I can watch elite NBA players just a few subway stops from my house, but this team has become more of a social experiment than a cohesive unit.

For what it’s worth: I wouldn’t trade Kevin Durant if the value isn’t there. Kobe Bryant demanded a trade in 2007, but the Lakers didn’t acquiesce, instead making a blockbuster move for Pau Gasol. The pair won two titles in Los Angeles.

I’m not willing to give Brooklyn’s offseason an assessment until we know what happens with KD and Kyrie Irving, but as of now, this looks like it’s a disaster.

Grade: Incomplete

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte’s offseason is nauseating, so go ahead and skip this one if you don’t want to ruin your mood.

As reported by USA TODAY Sports, 24-year-old Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested for a physical altercation. After the arrest, his wife shared photos of his alleged assault. He was charged with felony domestic violence.

Bridges entered the offseason as a restricted free agent. But as noted by Marc Stein, the July 13 deadline for the Hornets to withdraw their qualifying offer “passed quietly” without it happening. Charlotte may still decide to part ways with Bridges, but that’s not all.

Hornets center Montrezl Harrell, also a free agent, was arrested this offseason as well. He faces felony drug charges and could face prison time if convicted.

Charlotte’s front office didn’t make any splashes in free agency and then ownership embarrassingly struggled to find a head coach to replace James Borrego. eventually just re-hiring Steve Clifford.

Grade: F

Chicago Bulls

I forgot the Bulls even had an offseason until I started this assignment.

Some of their biggest moves included signing past-his-prime big man Andre Drummond and 36-year-old veteran guard Goran Dragic, which isn’t much to write home about. Meanwhile, the latest injury updates from Lonzo Ball do not sound good.

At least they didn’t lose Zach LaVine in free agency, but to be honest, I’m still not one hundred percent convinced that LaVine is a max contract guy and he got one anyway.

I will give the Bulls some points because I love their draft pick, Dalen Tery.

Grade: D+

Cleveland Cavaliers

Does anyone remember Collin Sexton? I promise he exists!

The Cavs used the No. 8 overall pick on him in the 2018 NBA Draft (drafted ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mikal Bridges, among many others), and yet he is still waiting on his next contract. There is reportedly “no market” for Sexton, though a sign-and-trade with the Jazz was recently rumored.

Cleveland was a good team last season, but I’d like to see them extract at least some value back from their recent lottery pick. If they can’t get a sign and trade, I’d try to get him back on a one-year deal and then hope to flip him at the deadline, even if just for a future second-rounder.

Grade: C-

Dallas Mavericks

Last season, Dallas shocked the world by making the Western Conference Finals. This offseason, the Mavericks took one step forward by trading for Christian Wood. But then they took one step back by losing Jalen Brunson, an arguably even bigger loss than the Wood gain.

I’m not sure what to make of this for Dallas, though my gut reaction says it was a middling offseason at best.

Grade: C-

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets made some moves around the edges that I liked, especially by signing Bruce Brown and trading for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Those both fit the archetype of players that contenders need on their rosters.

I’m confused about why they felt compelled to sign DeAndre Jordan, especially as quickly as they did, but it is what it is. Otherwise, Denver mostly needed this offseason to help get Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back to full health. So far, that process is looking good.

Overall, this was a totally fine first effort for Calvin Booth after former Denver executive Tim Conelly left for the Timberwolves.

Grade: B

Detroit Pistons

Wait a second … I kind of like what the Pistons did this summer!

They didn’t use their cap space on players they weren’t necessarily excited about, which is smart. Instead, they took on bad contracts from the Knicks and received draft capital in return. During the 2022 NBA Draft, Detroit added Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. Both have exceptionally high ceilings, so if even one hits, that’s a fantastic haul.

Although they traded Jerami Grant for less value than some expected, it’s not terrible. It also means they will have more touches to offer younger players like Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey. They could face another year of tanking, but adding someone like Victor Wembanyama to this group would be phenomenal.

Grade: B

Golden State Warriors

This is a surprisingly complicated grade because, on paper, it looks like Golden State had a rough summer. They lost key contributors like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. to rival contenders. Andre Iguodala could retire and Nemanja Bjelica opted to sign overseas.

Even though they are the defending champions, though, the Warriors could be even better next season. Golden State made room in their rotation for James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody. That’s a win if you ask me.

The Warriors were wise to re-sign Kevon Looney, and Donte DiVincenzo could be a sneaky-good addition. This was a good-not-great offseason in the Bay Area.

Grade: B-

Houston Rockets

I don’t have many thoughts about Houston’s offseason, which was relatively quiet outside of draft night. I’m happy to see Jae’Sean Tate sign a well-earned extension, and trading Christian Wood made lots of sense.

The Rockets had arguably the best haul in the draft, landing Jabari Smith as well as Tari Eason and TyTy Washington. Yet they still find themselves in a legitimate position to tank for Victor Wembanyama, so I’m going to grade their offseason favorably.

Grade: B+

Indiana Pacers

Indiana’s offseason was confusing. For several reasons, it was surprising that they extended an offer sheet to Deandre Ayton. I was excited to see Ayton in the pick-and-roll with Tyrese Haliburton, but it didn’t work out.

It’s good that ownership showed Haliburton and their fans that they were willing to put their money where their mouth was to invest in the future. It didn’t work out, however, and the move came with a cost. The Pacers had to cut Duane Washington Jr., a valuable rotation player.

Although it was an underwhelming summer for Indiana, trading Brogdon to the Celtics should clear more touches for Haliburton and promising rookie Bennedict Mathurin. But otherwise, this feels like a team that’s tanking, and that could be great news if they can add Victor Wembanyama.

Grade: C+

L.A. Clippers

I like the move to sign John Wall, who can play as more of a sidekick next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While L.A. didn’t have a particularly busy offseason, I’d expect them to get much better next season once Kawhi is fully healthy and back in the mix. This is a team that should contend for a title.

Grade: B

Los Angeles Lakers

Especially compared to last year, Lakers executive Rob Pelinka had a much better offseason. He targeted younger players like Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown rather than older players like Carmelo Anthony and Avery Bradley.

Their addition of Thomas Bryant may be my favorite summer transaction. But with Russell Westbrook still in the mix, I don’t see this team contending for a title next season. Without a big move, they could waste another year for LeBron James and potentially risk losing him in free agency.

Grade: C+

Memphis Grizzlies

Some folks considered the Grizzlies as potential candidates to make a blockbuster trade, but it’s unnecessary. I’d recommend that this group just continue the natural path to improvement, developing their young talent on the way.

It’s a bummer they had to trade De’Anthony Melton, but I love their draft class. If you’re curious about what kind of players they targeted, you can read my research.

Grade: B

Miami Heat

The Heat are in a holding pattern right now because while they’re suitors for big names like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, they unlikely have the assets to get it done. Some rival organizations may not value Tyler Herro the same way Miami’s front office does, which means there isn’t necessarily an obvious path to improve this roster. But losing PJ Tucker to the Sixers didn’t exactly help.

Grade: C+

Milwaukee Bucks

Retention was Milwaukee’s biggest priority, and that mission was successful. But their front office made some minor changes that may pay dividends. Joe Ingles will be a great fit so long as his health returns, for example, and rookie wing MarJon Beauchamp is an ideal role player ready to make an immediate impact in the NBA.

Grade: B-

Minnesota Timberwolves

Okay, admittedly, this was my toughest evaluation. Usually, I’d give a massive hat tip for a fringe team pushing all their chips to the center and going all-in to try to contend. But I’m not sure Rudy Gobert was the right player because his age doesn’t fit Anthony Edwards’ timeline.

They probably gave up too many picks to make the deal happen, and I wish they held on to Jarred Vanderbilt, a valuable defensive player who is signed on a great contract.

Grade: C

New Orleans Pelicans

I didn’t love the CJ McCollum trade when it happened, but guess what? I was wrong to feel that way. He helped turn the team around, in the best way, both on and off the court. His addition may have made Zion Williamson feel more comfortable, which led to Zion signing a max contract extension.

That’s a massive victory for all parties and one that fans in New Orleans ought to be very excited about, especially considering they have win-now assets and draft picks in their treasure chest.

Grade: A

New York Knicks

I never thought I’d say this, but the Knicks were one of the biggest winners of the offseason. New York’s front office made a ton of moves to put themselves in a better position to sign Brunson.

They probably tampered a little bit along the way, but who cares? They got their guy, and players around the league were impressed. They have also positioned themselves as the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell.

My biggest concern is that a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt has worrisome defensive limitations, which would seriously hurt this hypothetical duo in the postseason. But the Knicks made some solid moves to improve on defense, like signing Isaiah Hartenstein.

Grade: A-

Oklahoma City Thunder

I’m head-over-heels about Oklahoma City’s offseason. They now have three guys who could be All-Stars with Chet Holmgren now in the mix alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

This is a team with extraordinary length and ball-handling ability, and while they’re incredibly talented, they’re not ready to contend quite yet. That means they could add yet another top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Grade: A

Orlando Magic

Although most folks thought the Magic would select Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero finally gives Orlando’s roster a go-to scorer that they have desperately needed. Otherwise, it wasn’t a particularly eventful summer for the Magic. But they retained Mo Bamba on a good contract, and early returns for rookie Caleb Houstan looked promising while at the NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Grade: B

Philadelphia 76ers

The fact James Harden was willing to take a discount to return to the Sixers was a massive victory for Philly. This decision helped the organization sign PJ Tucker and Danuel House, and both of whom have had success playing alongside Harden in the past. I also love the addition of De’Anthony Melton, an ideal role player for this roster.

The Sixers should be considered serious contenders to make the NBA Finals.

Grade: A

Phoenix Suns

I have no idea what happened with the Deandre Ayton debacle, which was confusing from start to finish. While there is a chance they may have upset their former No. 1 overall pick in the process, the offseason is ultimately a win because they didn’t simply let him walk.

I wonder if losing JaVale McGee is more costly than we immediately realize, but all things considered, this team should still be considered a contender for next season.

Grade: B-

Portland Trail Blazers

This was an awesome summer for the Trail Blazers. They got great value in the 2023 NBA Draft, selecting former top-overall recruit Shaedon Sharpe and then finding great second-round value with Jabari Walker. Their young core was able to win NBA 2K23 Summer League.

Meanwhile, they made some excellent win-now moves in the trade market and free agency. They got Jerami Grant for a cheaper value than expected, they added former Oregon State standout Gary Payton II, and they retained Anfernee Simons and Jusuf Nurkic with extensions.

Grade: A

Sacramento Kings

I like what Sacramento’s front office did this offseason. Even though some thought they should have selected Jaden Ivey in the 2022 NBA Draft, they instead went with Keegan Murray, who won NBA 2K23 Summer League MVP.

I’m not sure why they let Donte DiVincenzo walk so soon after trading for him, but I like the additions of Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter.

Grade: A-

San Antonio Spurs

There isn’t much to say about San Antonio’s offseason except that they’re tanking for Victor Wembanyama. I wonder if they could have extracted more value for Dejounte Murray, but it is what it is.

Otherwise, the Spurs did well for themselves on draft night, and I am especially fond of Jeremy Sochan. Overall, this team is readying itself for a rebuild, and it will be interesting to see how the young guys develop.

Grade: B

Toronto Raptors

We didn’t hear much about Toronto’s offseason, but that’s a good thing. After drafting Rookie of the Year winner Scottie Barnes last season, this team is in a great place to succeed for years to come.

Even though it wasn’t the busiest summer for the Raptors, they made some nice moves. Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Otto Porter Jr. all signed reasonable contracts.

Grade: B+

Utah Jazz

I’m going to go against the grain here and say that Utah has already had a phenomenal offseason. Although it’s never easy to decide it’s time to rebuild when your team has enjoyed regular-season success, their winning ways were not translating to the postseason.

They needed a fresh start, and after getting a ton of positive value back for Rudy Gobert, with executive Danny Ainge at the helm, they could see an even better return for Donovan Mitchell.

Grade: A

Washington Wizards

Although I do think the Wizards made a nice move trading for Monte Morris, this was an incredibly underwhelming offseason in Washington. Bradley Beal is a good player, no doubt, but he is unlikely to ever return a positive value on the massive contract he signed. This team is neither contending nor in a rebuilding phase, which is the worst place in professional sports.

Grade: D+