John Wayne Once ‘Blacked Out’ During Terrifying Hollywood Horse Stunt Gone Wrong

By Alex Falls
 3 days ago
Few movie stars earn the legendary stature of someone like John Wayne. The iconic western star acted in many influential roles throughout his career. It’s hard to name the best one. One film worthy of inclusion in the conversation is The Comancheros. The 1961 western directed by Micahel Curtiz (Casablanca) stars Wayne as a Texas ranger who must partner up with his prisoner to stop a group of renegade arms merchants.

The Comancheros was another hit for Wayne when it was released. Bosley Crowther reviewed the film for the New York Times when it was released. He described the film as, “So studiously wild and woolly, it turns out to be good fun. There’s not a moment of seriousness in it, not a detail that isn’t performed with a surge of exaggeration, not a character that is credible.”

The release of the film came with the sad news that director Curtiz was unable to complete the project before passing away due to terminal illness. Wayne took over directing duties when Curtiz stepped away shortly before filming was completed.

The Duke was no stranger to tragic events while filming by this time. In fact, Wayne nearly lost his own life while filming an earlier role in 1949.

John Wayne’s Close Call

In one of his many collaborations with director John Ford, Wayne was filming She Wore a Yellow Ribbon when a stunt went wrong and nearly cost him his life.

According to the author of American Titan: Searching for John Wayne, Marc Eliot, the cinch belt on Wayne’s belt had loosened while he rode a horse. As a result, he was thrown off during a scene where he was waving his coat at the Native Americans.

Wayne reportedly said: “I hit the ground. Hit my head. Blacked out. Now there’s about 50 horses tear-assing at me. I came out of the blackout to hear the Old Man, Mr. Ford, yelling and there was general hysteria, but a wrangler with guts, he ran out and headed off the stampeding horses, which were within about a few feet of stomping me to death.”

Wayne luckily survived the ordeal and continued making many successful films. Including many more with Ford. The pair collaborated extensively for more than 20 years and produced some of the greatest westerns in American film.

Their long relationship started with 1939’s Stagecoach. The film put Wayne on the map and spawned a long and lucrative partnership between the star and the director. The partnership came to an end after the 1963 film Donovan’s Reef. In an interview with Roger Ebert in 1976, Wayne said Ford still had the creative energy all the way until the end.

“Up until the very last years of his life … Pappy could have directed another picture, and a damned good one,” Wayne said. “But they said Pappy was too old. Hell, he was never too old. In Hollywood these days, they don’t stand behind a fella. They’d rather make a goddamned legend out of him and be done with him.”

Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Favorite ’True Grit’ Scene Includes a Stunt Performed by The Duke Himself

Having a Hollywood career that spanned over three decades, John Wayne not only became a household name, but unlike A-listers today, the “Duke” did his own stunts. During his career on the silver screen, many moviegoers had the pleasure of watching Wayne signify what it meant to be an American hero. This led him to win an Academy Award for his most memorable role in True Grit.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne Was Heartbroken ‘Beau John’ Couldn’t Be Made as His Last Film

Before Western legend John Wayne passed away, he had his heart set on making one last film. But unfortunately, his dream never made it to the big screen. In 1978, one year before his death, Wayne’s health was steadily deteriorating from years of battling cancer. The disease began in his stomach 15 years prior and eventually spread to his lungs. But after subsequently having a lung removed, his body was unable to fight, and he spent the last year of his life too frail to film.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
State
Texas State
Fox News

Clint Eastwood’s daughter Alison recalls her 'magical' upbringing away from Hollywood: 'Family came first'

Alison Eastwood grew up watching her father play a hero on the big screen – now, she wants to be a heroine for animals in need. The retired actress, who is the daughter of Clint Eastwood and Maggie Johnson, spends much of her time rescuing animals at risk of being euthanized in Southern California’s overcrowded shelters. In 2012, the 50-year-old founded the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, which aims to reduce pet overpopulation and increase adoptions through spay/neuter programs, rescue partnerships, and local education.
CELEBRITIES
Person
John Ford
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
John Wayne
Person
Bosley Crowther
Outsider.com

Burt Reynolds Hilariously Recalled the Day He and Clint Eastwood Were Fired From Universal

When you talk about big-time movie icons, then you better mention Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds in the same breath. Both of these actors would become box-office hit magnets. There was a time when the movies they appeared in were sure-fire winners. Well, things didn’t start out that way. Before making it on the big screen, both of them were contract actors with Universal Pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
