DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A three-year-old was shot Wednesday night after police say he accidentally hit the trigger of a gun. Dothan Police responded to a local hospital at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday to a call of a child that had been shot in the lower part of his body. At a home on the 400 block of Mona Drive, a child climbed onto the lap of an unnamed adult man who had a pistol in his pocket. The three-year-old then unintentionally hit the trigger of the gun which made it fire, according to DPD.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO