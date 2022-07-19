ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch the Grand Ole Opry’s 90s Country Special Featuring Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson and More

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating 90s country music this year. They’ll mark the celebration with a special titled Opry Live: Opry Loves the 90s. The special will air on Circle Network on Saturday, July 23 at 8 p.m. CT.

It’s a star-studded affair. Cody Johnson, Midland, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Chris Young will all appear. They’ll all be performing covers of classic 90s tunes. You’ll hear everything from Garth Brooks and Toby Keith to Patty Loveless and Vince Gill.

The show is hosted by Natalie Stovall, and it’ll feature a special collaboration between Deana Carter and Breland. They’ll perform her classic “Strawberry Wine.”

There’s plenty to look forward to in the special. The Opry teased a fantastic version of Vince Gill’s “When I Call Your Name” by Cody Johnson. That one reached number two for Gill in 1990.

Here’s a complete list of what you’ll see when Opry Live: Opry Loves the 90s airs Saturday on Circle Network.

  • Jimmie Allen – “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” (Toby Keith).
  • Kelsea Ballerini – “Cowboy Take Me Away” (The Chicks).
  • Breland with Deana Carter – “Strawberry Wine” (Deana Carter).
  • Midland – “Seminole Wind” (John Anderson).
  • Michael Ray – “Small Town Saturday Night” (Hal Ketchum).
  • Lainey Wilson – “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” (Travis Tritt)
  • Keith Urban – “Grundy County Auction” (John Michael Montgomery)
  • Carrie Underwood – “Blame it on Your Heart” (Patty Loveless)
  • Chris Young – “Papa Loved Mama” (Garth Brooks)
  • Cody Johnson – “When I Call Your Name” (Vince Gill)

That looks like a good one. You’re not going to want to miss it on Circle Network this Saturday at 8 p.m. CT.

Grand Ole Opry Loves the 90s

The “show that made country music famous” also opened an exhibit this year. It’s an interactive tour at the Opry House that runs through the end of the year. It features stage outfits and other artifacts marking historic moments in the careers of many of the 90s stars that grace the Opry stage. There are also 90s-themed Opry Plaza Parties.

The television special isn’t a moment in time. These performances continue throughout the year. Billy Ray Cyrus and Lauren Alaina recently teamed up for one such show.

It’s a specific brand of country that is having quite a moment. Younger generations are discovering the infectious nature of those hits. And current stars are celebrating the music they grew up on. Cole Swindell struck gold with “She Had Me at Heads Carolina,” a track celebrating “Heads Carolina, Tails California” by Jo Dee Messina. In Swindell’s tune, the narrator falls for a girl at a karaoke bar because “she’s a 90s country fan” like he is. There’s plenty of similar name-checking of 90s artists on mainstream radio right now. We’re here for it, and we’ll be tuned in on Saturday.

