There are a ton of fitness apps on the Play Store right now coming from a variety of brands, but the Fitbit app stands out as being a better one in the bunch — yes, especially if you own a Fitbit smartwatch or tracker band. Aside from the usual stuff like tracking your activities, the app goes above and beyond with advanced features like daily reminders, tips, workout videos, and training plans. Now, with a new update to its charts interface, the app has gotten even better... or worse — it really is up to you to decide with this one.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 HOUR AGO