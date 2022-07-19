Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

Eavesdropping and voyeurism are on the rise against women across the United States. A Greenville man is facing 16 felony charges after deputies say he took pictures of women with a hidden camera. Eric Zobre is charged with two counts of secret peeping, nine counts of possession of images from secret peeping, disclosure of private images, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, larceny by employee, and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Zobre was arrested after someone did the right thing by going to the authorities, and reported that he had been showing various nude photos of women to them, talking about how he got them. Zobre is being charged with stealing items from his employer Grady White Boats.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO