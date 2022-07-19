ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened this morning at an apartment complex. A police department spokeswoman said it happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Paramount 3800 apartment complex that’s located...

www.witn.com

WITN

Juveniles charged after fire at Rocky Mount Harris Teeter

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say two juveniles have been charged after greeting cards were lit on fire inside the Harris Teeter on Sunset Avenue. Police say employees extinguished the small fire using a fire extinguisher before first responders arrived just after 4:00 p.m. First responders evacuated the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Suspect in Ayden double homicide arrested in Durham

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in Wednesday night’s double homicide at a convenience store in Ayden was arrested and taken into custody in Durham. Investigators identified Akyree Ronnell Collins-Smith, 23, of Greenville as the suspect in the shooting deaths of Walter Kyle Irving Cooley, 26, and Keenan Damond Smith, 25, both of Winterville. Officials […]
AYDEN, NC
WITN

Greenville man charged in Ayden double murder

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man has been charged with Wednesday’s shooting in Ayden that killed two men. Ayden police say Akyree Collins-Smith was taken into custody in Durham. The 23-year-old man is charged with killing 26-year-old Walter Cooley and 25-year-old Keenan Smith, both of Winterville. The two...
AYDEN, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Williamston, NC
City
Greenville, NC
FOX8 News

Two killed in shooting at North Carolina convenience store

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. Officials said they responded to Le Le’s Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Two killed in shooting at Ayden convenience store

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Ayden police are investigating a shooting that killed two men Wednesday night. Officials said they responded to Le Le Convenient Mart at 4448 Lee Street on Wednesday at 7:14 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot victim. Officers found two men who had been shot. One was pronounced dead at the […]
AYDEN, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man arrested after NC chase where driver held at gunpoint

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-county chase between a vehicle and multiple law enforcement agencies took place Wednesday afternoon. The chase began at around 4:13 p.m. when Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Williamston police conducted a joint operation to capture a man, Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, who was wanted on violent felony charges. It was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Secret Peeping Case Has a Greenville Man Facing 16 Felony Charges

Eavesdropping and voyeurism are on the rise against women across the United States. A Greenville man is facing 16 felony charges after deputies say he took pictures of women with a hidden camera. Eric Zobre is charged with two counts of secret peeping, nine counts of possession of images from secret peeping, disclosure of private images, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, larceny by employee, and two counts of violating a domestic violence protective order. Zobre was arrested after someone did the right thing by going to the authorities, and reported that he had been showing various nude photos of women to them, talking about how he got them. Zobre is being charged with stealing items from his employer Grady White Boats.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man arrested in two-county chase held on $1.5 million bond

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Williamston man arrested after a two-county chase on Wednesday is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Vonderrick Cutler is charged with first degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony flee to elude.
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WRAL News

Greenville gun dealer reports a dozen firearms stolen

Greenville, N.C. — WITN reports three guns have been recovered out of a dozen apparently stolen during a gun show last month at the Greenville Convention Center. Police said a Greenville firearms dealer reported the thefts after authorities recovered three guns that were registered to her. A police report...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Family Injured In Interstate 95 Accident

KENLY – Six people traveling from Pennsylvania to Florida to attend a family reunion were injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning on Interstate 95 near the 106 mile marker in Kenly. A pickup truck towing a camper reportedly swerved out of control striking a guardrail and overturned...
KENLY, NC
WRAL News

Pizza delivery box leads to prison for North Carolina man

WILMINGTON, N.C. — An accused methamphetamine dealer in North Carolina has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after federal prosecutors say investigators used a pizza delivery box with his address on it to track him down. Jerrell Taylor, 36, of Kinston was sentenced on Wednesday following an investigation...
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

3-time thief arrested for Rocky Mount armed robberies: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A robber who hit the same place three times over was identified by investigators and arrested by Rocky Mount police on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Laquenza Blue, 26, was arrested at his home in Rocky Mount. This home is less than a half-mile from the store he is charged with robbing—the Fuel Doc at 1108 Cokey Rd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Suspect wanted for stealing from Verizon store

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police need help finding a man they say stole from an area Verizon store. Investigators say the larceny happened on June 30 at the store on Western Boulevard. If you know who this man is you are asked to contact JPD Detective K. Schott at...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Mount Olive driver license office to close

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles will soon close its Mount Olive driver license office located at 110 N. Chestnut St. The last date services will be provided at that location is July 29. Following the closure, the Mount Olive DMV staff will be reassigned to Wayne County’s other...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC

