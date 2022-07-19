ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Listen: Cameron Smith is the 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year. Is the LIV Golf Invitational Series in his future?

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

What a week.

Rory McIlroy entered the final round with a four-stroke (with Viktor Hovland) lead, shot a bogey-free 2-under 70 and lost by two strokes.

Cameron Smith was on another planet with the putter.

His up and down on 17 will go down as one of the best in the golf’s recent history and that was only one of the spectacular shots he hit on his way to hoisting (and drinking out of) the Claret Jug.

Now rumors are swirling he way be the next big name headed to LIV.

This week on the Twilight 9 podcast, Andy Nesbitt and I quickly discuss the rumors but focus on his outstanding final-round comeback.

We also cover McIlroy’s missed chance, Tiger’s (possible) final walk across the Swilcan Bridge, Cameron Young and much more.

#Golfer#The Claret Jug
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

