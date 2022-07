Multiple law enforcement, emergency vehicles and fire departments from the area have been to assist at the scene of a traffic accident on Route 141 & Shawneetown-Herald Blacktop. Information from an eye witness says that a semi tractor and two passenger cars are involved in the accident. All we know at this time is Air Evac has been requested. At this time we do not have any information on who is involved or their conditions. Stay tuned to WRUL.com for more updates on this story.

SHAWNEETOWN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO