ELLICOTT CITY, Md. -- School districts across Maryland and the rest of the country are scrambling to fill teaching positions before the school year begins. "Currently I have 185 vacancies, and it's the middle of July. First day of school is the end of August," said Michael Martirano, Howard County Public School System Superintendent. Martirano said his district has been trying aggressively to hire new teachers by running "constant job fairs," increasing starting salaries for teachers to $56,500 (up from $50,000 from last year), offering a "high-level benefit package," asking current teachers to reach out to their friends...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO