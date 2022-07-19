ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Dragons Draw Fans in with New Summer Specials

By Emily Gibbs
WDTN
 4 days ago

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Andrew Zellers...

www.wdtn.com

WDTN

Red Scare set to play on home court at UD Arena for first time in TBT

Dayton, OHIO (WDTN) – Red Scare, the University of Dayton men’s hoops alumni team, is opening regional play of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on their home court at UD Arena for the first time. The No. 3 seed former Flyers squad will take on sixth-seeded Cititeam in the first round of the Dayton Regional on […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Yuengling Summer Music Fest at Austin Landing

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Our friend Amy Zahora joins us via Zoom to fill us in on the Yuengling Summer Music Fest happening Sunday, July 24th. Don’t miss the free event happening at Austin Landing!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

West Dayton food hall days away from opening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A project to revitalize and bring more food options to West Dayton is getting closer to opening. The City of Dayton approached the developer, Dillin Corp., to create a project downtown. Dillin Corp. President and CEO Larry Dillin said they instead chose to move into the West Dayton community and create […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Best spots to retire? Dayton ranks high on unusual list

Sarasota? Scottsdale? Charleston? ... Nah, the Rust Belt is where it’s at. Dayton does not have a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame like Cleveland or a world renowned zoo like Columbus or an NFL team that made the Super Bowl like Cincinnati. But Dayton’s got Ohio’s biggest cities...
DAYTON, OH
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
WDTN

Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab shuts down DNA testing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley Regional Crime Laboratory will no longer test DNA samples in downtown Dayton. Dayton police said they are having to make several changes, including new restrictions set in place by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI). Dayton police said they’re focused primarily on 170 samples that were at […]
DAYTON, OH
Government Technology

Police License Plate Tech Gets Green Light in Dayton, Ohio

(TNS) — After more than two hours of debate and public comments, the Dayton City Commission tonight voted 3 to 2 in favor of allowing the Dayton Police Department to use automated license plate reader technology. Following a public hearing during the city commission meeting, Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Patio of the Week: Coco’s Bistro

Celebrating summer and the uptick of outdoor dining, Dayton.com is spotlighting restaurant patios across the Miami Valley on a weekly basis. Last month was an important one for Coco’s Bistro. Every year on June 20 it celebrates another year in business. It just turned sweet 16, a true feat...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Sister identifies mystery woman found in Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the woman whose body was found in the Great Miami River on Wednesday, July 13. On July 13, a rowing team was on the Great Miami River when someone spotted a woman’s body floating in the water. Police were called to the scene, but it was impossible to determine the woman’s age, race or ethnicity due to how long the body had been in the water.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Indian restaurant with a twist coming to Dayton

A new restaurant specializing in Indian food, but with a twist is coming to Dayton. “You see a lot of Indian restaurants in Dayton,” Maulin Patel, owner of The Twist Indian Grill said. “This is not the typical Indian restaurant.”. The Twist Indian Grill, located at 2627 S....
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

County fairs coming to the Miami Valley this summer

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Here’s your guide to county fairs happening near the Miami Valley this summer. Clark County Fair (July 22-29) – Enjoy eight days of action in July with live entertainment, harness racing, an antique tractor pull and a demolition derby. If you enjoy animals, be sure to catch the Junior and Senior Fair Shows of cattle, sheep, hogs, rabbits, chickens, horses and pets. Grab your favorite fair food and sit and enjoy one of the rides or shows on the grounds. The fair is held at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Missing in Ohio: TikTok girl with 10K followers

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a TikTok that she was stranded in Kentucky. The young woman has around 10,500 followers on the social media platform.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH

