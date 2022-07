Many Wake County high school students plan to attend college after graduation. But some local construction businesses want teenagers to consider another option. About 100 Wake County high school students visited Bobbitt Design Build in Raleigh recently to see the kinds of high-paying jobs that are available in the construction industry. It’s part of the WakeEd Partnership’s Career Accelerator Program that’s giving 400 students a chance to learn more about jobs in different fields such as construction, the hospitality industry, health care and information technology.

WAKE COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO