State Hired Des Moines Hospital Administrator As State Medical Director

MercyOne Children’s Hospital received a special gift on Thursday, when Carson King (center of photo) personally dropped off a check for $25,000 in support of babies cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Carson King Foundation gift will fund a Panda Warmer Bed, which has specialized warming properties to allow the baby to stay unclothed or unwrapped for the NICU team to easily assess and evaluate the baby. The bed also provides easy access to controls for oxygen, suctioning, weighing the baby and emergency equipment needed to maintain the airway. The bed will allow MercyOne to expand use for NICU babies as well as provide an opportunity for training with the NICU nursing staff. King became a national celebrity in 2019 when images of him holding up a sign for beer money went viral during ESPN "College Game Day" coverage of an Iowa State football game. King donated the windfall of money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa and inspired the launch of the foundation.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO