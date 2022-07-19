ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

State Hired Des Moines Hospital Administrator As State Medical Director

By Sam Heyn
kiwaradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Iowa — State officials have hired a new state medical director. Dr. Robert Kruse, the director of occupational health at MercyOne in Des Moines, will fill a...

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
iheart.com

National Health Research Program Looking for Volunteers in Des Moines

(Des Moines, Iowa) -- A nationwide health research program from the National Institutes of Health is looking for volunteers in Des Moines this week. The All of Us Research Program is looking for a million or more people across the country to share their health information to speed up health research and identify health trends. Participating in the program is free, and volunteers can share as much or as little health information as they like. Those that choose to provide biological samples will receive a free report on their ancestry as well as their genetic markers, such as lactose intolerance, reactions to caffeine, as well as information such as whether or not they have an increased risk for developing a serious health condition like cancer or heart disease.
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Boone County Hospital Announces Staffing Change

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital is happy to announce that Malarie Bender, PA-C, is providing care in the Wound and Hyperbaric Center. She has replaced Melinda Altman, PA-C, who moved to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Malarie received her Physician Assistant Degree from St. Ambrose University, Davenport. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Director#Medical School#Mercyone#The University Of Iowa#St George
Des Moines Business Record

Carson King Foundation donates $25K to MercyOne NICU for Panda Warmer Bed

MercyOne Children’s Hospital received a special gift on Thursday, when Carson King (center of photo) personally dropped off a check for $25,000 in support of babies cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. The Carson King Foundation gift will fund a Panda Warmer Bed, which has specialized warming properties to allow the baby to stay unclothed or unwrapped for the NICU team to easily assess and evaluate the baby. The bed also provides easy access to controls for oxygen, suctioning, weighing the baby and emergency equipment needed to maintain the airway. The bed will allow MercyOne to expand use for NICU babies as well as provide an opportunity for training with the NICU nursing staff. King became a national celebrity in 2019 when images of him holding up a sign for beer money went viral during ESPN "College Game Day" coverage of an Iowa State football game. King donated the windfall of money to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital at the University of Iowa and inspired the launch of the foundation.
DES MOINES, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials on Saturday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be the nation’s fourth largest jackpot. The next drawing is on Tuesday. The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WHO 13

Metro park has goal to become most accessible park in country

DES MOINES, Iowa – A local park is setting its sights on becoming the most accessible park in the country. Polk County Conservation says $8 million in upgrades is planned for Easter Lake Park. Some of the plans include adaptive playground equipment, a zero-entry ramp at the beach, a wheelchair-accessible pontoon boat, and a de-escalation room […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny dedicates new pedestrian bridge, celebrates with bike ride

ANKENY, Iowa — The city of Ankeny dedicated its newest pedestrian bridge on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The new bridge is at the Gateway of Trails. It connects the High Trestle Trail that runs through a handful of central Iowa communities to the Oralabor Gateway and Gay Lea Wilson Trails in Ankeny.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

A racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel

"Who did it?" is the question many may be asking after a racial slur was broadcast on The Weather Channel Thursday evening. It was posted on The Weather Channels Local on the 8s. The post reads in part, "Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my (expletive)." The weather channel's...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI's Laura Terrell welcomes new member to the family

DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI weekend anchor and reporter Laura Terrell is welcoming a new face to her growing family. Terrell’s new son, Oliver Daniel Terrell, was born Tuesday morning. She said Ollie took his sweet time getting here, but he is well worth the wait. Terrell also...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

After hours crime still a problem for Court Avenue businesses

DES MOINES, IOWA — A business owner is wanting change after another gun-related incident occurred last weekend. Just one year ago, the Court Avenue Entertainment District had fences and private security surrounding several blocks. Even with the fencing there were several shots fired incidents in the Summer of 2021. Now the business owners need to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Saylorville Lake 'drain' set to be unclogged after 40 years

Imagine waiting 40 years to empty your trash can. That's kind of what's happening at Saylorville lake. A special crew will dive near the dam for the first time to see how they can clear years worth of underwater debris. It's a historic process. Thursday morning, a diver went underwater...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy