Lyon County, IA

Passenger injured in Lyon County side-by-side crash

By Mason Dockter
Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

ALVORD, Iowa — A passenger suffered injuries described as "substantial" after she was ejected from a side-by-side off-road vehicle, which then landed on top of her, in...

siouxcityjournal.com

Sioux City Journal

Blood drops lead to arrest in Sioux City break-in

SIOUX CITY -- Blood drops left on a broken window have led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into a Sioux City garage in 2021. Darnell Smith, 25, of Sioux City, is accused of breaking a window and entering a detached garage in the 1100 block of South Linn Street on June 4, 2021. He is suspected of stealing tools, battery chargers and lawn care equipment.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Rock Rapids woman pleads not guilty of running over deputy's foot

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — A Rock Rapids woman has pleaded not guilty of running over a sheriff's deputy's foot after driving away from a car accident. Mandy Davis, 45, entered her written plea Wednesday in Lyon County District Court to charges of assault on persons engaged in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City woman killed in crash east of Lexington, Nebraska

LEXINGTON, NEB. — A 19-year-old Sioux City woman was fatally injured when she was thrown from an SUV as it rolled on Interstate 80 east of Lexington. The crash occurred before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday about halfway between Lexington and Overton, said Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody. Witnesses told sheriff's...
LEXINGTON, NE
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland Strange

A Sioux City man was arrested on numerous charges July 10 following a hit-and-run incident in the parking lot of the Singing Hills Walmart. Videos of the subsequent screaming match made the rounds on social media. Shortly before 3 p.m. July 10, Sioux City Police officers were dispatched to the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community sees last residents transferred out

SIOUX CITY — There are no longer any residents living in the Touchstone Healthcare Community facilities at 1800 Indian Hills Drive. According to Stefanie Bond, a communications director for the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, the last occupant was moved out of Touchstone on Thursday as Accura HealthCare oversaw the process.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: River-Cade parade 2022

Scenes from the 2022 Port of Sioux City River-Cade parade on Pierce Street. River-Cade is an annual event held to celebrate Sioux City's connection to the Missouri River.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City I-29 ramp to temporarily shut down for bridge repairs

SIOUX CITY — A ramp at the Interstate 29/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Sioux City is scheduled to close next week for bridge repairs. The Iowa Department of Transportation said it will close the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 20 to southbound I-29 on Monday, weather permitting. At the same time, the IDOT will reopen the westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 ramp, which is currently closed for bridge repairs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Virginia man, who conspired with Sioux City resident, gets 3-plus years in federal prison and has to pay back more than $1.2 million for COVID relief fraud

SIOUX CITY — A Virginia man who conspired with a former Iowa resident to launder illegally obtained COVID relief funds must repay more than $1.2 million and spend more than three years in federal prison. Benjamin Sakyi, 31, of Dumfries, Virginia, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $468,800

Whispering Creek/Eagle Ridge new construction Townhome has a modern design with an open concept. The new development cul de sac is located on the front 9 of the Whispering Creek golf course and commonly known as Eagle Ridge and is located adjacent to hole 7 fairway. Main floor features 2 bedrooms including a personalized master suite with a custom walk in-closet, glass shower, and double sinks with quartz countertops. Living room/kitchen features beautiful gas fireplace, hardwood floors, 10 Foot Ceilings and oversize 8 foot doors that create the ultimate custom wow factor. Main floor laundry includes plenty of cabinet storage located directly off the large 3 car garage. The dining area spills out into a covered deck to incorporate outdoor living with views of the prairie giving it that country feel. The kitchen modern design includes quartz countertops, 46 inch cabinets, gas range and stainless steel appliances with an open floor plan to living space. The modern finishes in the walkout basement continue and adds 1 more large bedroom with huge walk in closet, great room, full bath and a finished bonus room. The exterior features beautiful stacked stone, electrical outlets, garage water apron, hose bib, sprinkler system, sod and professional landscaping including a firepit. No HOA fees. Eagle Ridge Covenants. This home qualifies for the City of Sioux City 10 year property tax abatement. Disclosure: Sellers general related to listing agent. Buyer or buyers agent to confirm measurements.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Touchstone Healthcare parking lot

Last of residents at Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community have been transferred out. On July 8, the Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA) received word that Touchstone wouldn't be able to continue operations after July 15. Woodbury County District Court found there to be an emergency which "presents an imminent danger to the residents."
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Weekender Calendar

Pet Rock, 8 p.m., July 22; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Easton Corbin, 8 p.m., July 22; WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 330 St., Sloan, Iowa. Information: 800-468-9466 x6128. Little Big Town, 7 p.m., July 23; Battery Park, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. The Atlanta Rhythm Section, 8 p.m.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

'The Music Man' coming to Le Mars' Postal Playhouse

LE MARS, Iowa -- There's trouble in River City and it may be spreading to the Ice Cream Capital of the World as well. The Le Mars Community Theatre will present "The Music Man" at 7:30 p.m. July 28, 29, 30 and Aug. 3, 4, 5 and 6; as well as 2 p.m. Aug. 31 and Aug. 7 at the Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. N.E., Le Mars.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: New London wins Class 1A baseball championship over Remsen St. Mary's

WATCH NOW: No. 1 Remsen St. Mary's loses by a single run in Class 1A baseball championship. It was the Hawks’ first loss of the season, and it came on the worst possible day. "There were about five mistakes we made in this game," Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. "They bit us. We didn’t do some of the little things today."
REMSEN, IA

