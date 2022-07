ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are asking for help in an investigation into a shooting in the parking lot of the Hotel Ithaca. On Wednesday, July 20th at approximately 10:17 PM, Ithaca Police responded to a report of a shooting the in the parking lot of the hotel located at 222 South Cayuga Street. Upon arrival, officers confirmed a shooting had taken place thanks to witnesses on scene. Officers were also able to local evidence of the shooting, including multiple bullet casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition, police said.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO