There’s a magic number to know that can help you maximize your Social Security income when you are ready to retire. And it’s not the number you might think it is. Most people know that you can begin claiming Social Security benefits at age 62. And if you’ve done any financial planning for your retirement, you probably also know that if you wait to claim benefits until the age of 70, you can max out the benefit amount you can receive monthly.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO