Where people in Jackson are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Jackson, MS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Jackson between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 62

– Migration from Anniston to Jackson: 94 (#12 most common destination from Anniston)

– Net migration: 32 to Jackson

Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#49. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 64

– Migration from Little Rock to Jackson: 75 (#67 most common destination from Little Rock)

– Net migration: 11 to Jackson

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#48. Toledo, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 64

– Migration from Toledo to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 64 to Toledo

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#47. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

– Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 66

– Migration from Omaha to Jackson: 2 (#190 most common destination from Omaha)

– Net migration: 64 to Omaha

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 67

– Migration from Indianapolis to Jackson: 129 (#85 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 62 to Jackson

Canva

#45. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

– Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 70

– Migration from Cincinnati to Jackson: 8 (#227 most common destination from Cincinnati)

– Net migration: 62 to Cincinnati

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#44. Akron, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 72

– Migration from Akron to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 72 to Akron

Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Rochester, NY Metro Area

– Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 73

– Migration from Rochester to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 73 to Rochester

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#42. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 80

– Migration from Detroit to Jackson: 95 (#124 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 15 to Jackson

David Wilson // Flickr

#41. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 83

– Migration from Knoxville to Jackson: 16 (#151 most common destination from Knoxville)

– Net migration: 67 to Knoxville

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#40. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 85

– Migration from New York to Jackson: 15 (#318 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 70 to New York

Wikimedia

#39. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 86

– Migration from Oklahoma City to Jackson: 29 (#143 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 57 to Oklahoma City

VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#38. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Lakeland to Jackson: 23 (#122 most common destination from Lakeland)

– Net migration: 64 to Lakeland

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#37. Montgomery, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Montgomery in 2015-2019: 87

– Migration from Montgomery to Jackson: 44 (#59 most common destination from Montgomery)

– Net migration: 43 to Montgomery

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#36. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 103

– Migration from Columbia to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 103 to Columbia

Public Domain

#35. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Beaumont in 2015-2019: 106

– Migration from Beaumont to Jackson: 128 (#16 most common destination from Beaumont)

– Net migration: 22 to Jackson

Pixabay

#34. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 109

– Migration from San Antonio to Jackson: 85 (#130 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 24 to San Antonio

Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#33. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Crestview in 2015-2019: 114

– Migration from Crestview to Jackson: 28 (#99 most common destination from Crestview)

– Net migration: 86 to Crestview

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#32. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 116

– Migration from Durham to Jackson: 39 (#97 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 77 to Durham

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 116

– Migration from Pensacola to Jackson: 130 (#57 most common destination from Pensacola)

– Net migration: 14 to Jackson

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#30. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 118

– Migration from Tampa to Jackson: 14 (#284 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 104 to Tampa

randy andy // Shutterstock

#29. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

– Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 118

– Migration from Las Vegas to Jackson: 136 (#86 most common destination from Las Vegas)

– Net migration: 18 to Jackson

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#28. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 121

– Migration from Orlando to Jackson: 56 (#152 most common destination from Orlando)

– Net migration: 65 to Orlando

tweber1// Wikimedia

#27. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2015-2019: 123

– Migration from Winston to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 123 to Winston

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Daphne in 2015-2019: 126

– Migration from Daphne to Jackson: 77 (#19 most common destination from Daphne)

– Net migration: 49 to Daphne

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#25. Salem, OR Metro Area

– Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 127

– Migration from Salem to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 127 to Salem

Imilious // Wikicommons

#24. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

– Migration to Chattanooga in 2015-2019: 128

– Migration from Chattanooga to Jackson: 38 (#67 most common destination from Chattanooga)

– Net migration: 90 to Chattanooga

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 129

– Migration from Miami to Jackson: 157 (#129 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 28 to Jackson

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 133

– Migration from Clarksville to Jackson: 1 (#177 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 132 to Clarksville

Canva

#21. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 134

– Migration from Cleveland to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 134 to Cleveland

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 144

– Migration from Minneapolis to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 144 to Minneapolis

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#19. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 159

– Migration from Los Angeles to Jackson: 213 (#146 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 54 to Jackson

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#18. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

– Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 176

– Migration from St. Louis to Jackson: 38 (#191 most common destination from St. Louis)

– Net migration: 138 to St. Louis

Library of Congress

#17. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Auburn in 2015-2019: 181

– Migration from Auburn to Jackson: 23 (#75 most common destination from Auburn)

– Net migration: 158 to Auburn

davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#16. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Fayetteville to Jackson: 22 (#137 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 160 to Fayetteville

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 198

– Migration from Nashville to Jackson: 238 (#52 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 40 to Jackson

Pixabay

#14. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 218

– Migration from Austin to Jackson: 200 (#69 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 18 to Austin

Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#13. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Tuscaloosa in 2015-2019: 249

– Migration from Tuscaloosa to Jackson: 0

– Net migration: 249 to Tuscaloosa

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 324

– Migration from Washington to Jackson: 174 (#171 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 150 to Washington

Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#11. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 337

– Migration from Baton Rouge to Jackson: 448 (#11 most common destination from Baton Rouge)

– Net migration: 111 to Jackson

Pedro Szekely // flickr

#10. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

– Migration to New Orleans in 2015-2019: 363

– Migration from New Orleans to Jackson: 502 (#15 most common destination from New Orleans)

– Net migration: 139 to Jackson

M Floyd // Flickr

#9. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 366

– Migration from Birmingham to Jackson: 173 (#34 most common destination from Birmingham)

– Net migration: 193 to Birmingham

skeeze // Pixabay

#8. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 417

– Migration from Houston to Jackson: 158 (#134 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 259 to Houston

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 479

– Migration from Chicago to Jackson: 610 (#89 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 131 to Jackson

AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#6. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 506

– Migration from Jacksonville to Jackson: 80 (#119 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 426 to Jacksonville

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#5. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

– Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 781

– Migration from Memphis to Jackson: 1,170 (#4 most common destination from Memphis)

– Net migration: 389 to Jackson

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 811

– Migration from Atlanta to Jackson: 600 (#73 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 211 to Atlanta

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 911

– Migration from Dallas to Jackson: 320 (#91 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 591 to Dallas

Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#2. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Hattiesburg in 2015-2019: 978

– Migration from Hattiesburg to Jackson: 1,274 (#2 most common destination from Hattiesburg)

– Net migration: 296 to Jackson

Woodlot// Wikimedia

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi, MS Metro Area

– Migration to Gulfport in 2015-2019: 1,196

– Migration from Gulfport to Jackson: 2,158 (#1 most common destination from Gulfport)

– Net migration: 962 to Jackson

