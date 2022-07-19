Eric Khoury Named New Raptors 905 Head Coach

The Toronto Raptors have named Eric Khoury their newest head coach for the Raptors 905

The Toronto Raptors will have a new man leading their G League team next season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On the heels of Patrick Mutombo's departure as the head coach of the Raptors 905, Toronto has tabbed Eric Khoury to take over the job, the organization announced Tuesday. Khoury, 33, becomes the youngest head coach in Raptors 905 history.

“We are proud of our developmental program - not only for players, but for staff as well. Eric is a prime example of growth within our organization, and we are eager to continue developing his abilities as an NBA-calibre coach,” said 905 Vice President Courtney Charles in a press release. “We are thrilled to welcome him back to Raptors 905.”

Khoury joined the Raptors in 2012 as part of Toronto's basketball operations team. In 2015 he became the manager of basketball operations and analytics before becoming an assistant coach for the team in 2017.

“I’m honoured to be re-joining Raptors 905. I’m thankful to all the mentors I have met within the organization over the years and am excited for the opportunity ahead,” said Khoury. “I am a firm believer in the coaching philosophy and organizational culture that we have in place, and my goal is to create an environment where the players and coaching staff can contribute to winning at a high level and take that next step in their careers.”

Khoury is a Toronto native who graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Aerospace Engineering and a Master of Applied Science in Experimental Fluid Dynamics.

“Eric has a really unique background, combining a love for basketball with a post-graduate degree in engineering. He's dedicated himself to coaching the last 5+ years and I think that experience and perspective, along with a real commitment to player development, will help him flourish as head coach of Raptors 905,” Toronto Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said. “We’re excited to see him develop as a coach alongside the players he’s working with.”

The rest of the coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Further Reading

Projecting Raptors 2022-23 roster following Summer League

Report: Nets 'wouldn't consider' Kevin Durant offer from Raptors without Scottie Barnes

Raptors knock off Heat but fall short of Summer League finals