A few years ago, the sheriff and county commissioners banned the internet cafes. Instead, they could have made funds available to help improve and build up Ocala by only allowing a few internet cafes, and have a local tax like in Belleview, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Texas, Virginia, and several other places. Even the city that they fashion the ban after, Jacksonville, has a few back open and is thinking of licensing them.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO