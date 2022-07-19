ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson football in the realignment spotlight. Why Dabo Swinney is ‘not concerned’

By Chapel Fowler
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Amid major SEC and Big Ten realignment, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney admits this is a “time of change and transition for the game of college football in a lot of areas.”

At the same time, Swinney said at Tuesday’s team media day, he’s “not concerned at all” about Clemson’s ability to maintain a championship-level program — regardless of conference.

“No matter what happens, whether the ACC goes to 52 teams or we move to a new Megatron world conference, people have never come to Clemson because of the league, honestly,” Swinney said. “People come to Clemson because we’re Clemson.”

Swinney — who hass led the Tigers to two national championships and six of the first eight College Football Playoffs — added that school administration has provided his program with “everything we need … from a Clemson football program standpoint, we’re incredibly blessed.”

National reports linked the Tigers to the SEC and the Big Ten earlier this month in the wake of the Big Ten’s acquisitions of Southern Cal and UCLA from the Pac-12.

That was a direct response to the SEC’s acquisitions of Big 12 schools Oklahoma and Texas last summer and prompted serious questions about the ACC’s ability to compete with those forthcoming mega-conferences , given a growing TV contract-fueled revenue gap.

“I think it’s a bigger question than just the ACC,” Swinney said, adding that “most people that are really a part of this game can agree that ultimately there’s going to be a restructuring of college football” in the near future.

Swinney expressed his confidence in Clemson president Jim Clements and first-year athletic director Graham Neff, describing them as “two very, very good leaders and good people that are incredibly plugged into all things college football” and would take the lead in such a situation.

“These decisions aren’t made by coaches,” Swinney said.

Another thing working for Clemson, Swinney said, is a mantra that’s proven true throughout his coaching career: players aren’t hung up on conference status.

“I spent 13 years at Alabama and I never recruited anybody who came to Alabama because we were in the SEC,” Swinney said. “They came because we were Alabama … (former star defensive tackle) Christian Wilkins didn’t come here because we play in the ACC. Christian Wilkins came here because we’re Clemson.”

Sheer revenue also doesn’t bother Swinney, he said, despite projections that the SEC ($105.3 million) and the Big Ten ($94.5 million) will dwarf the ACC ($55.3 million) in annual payouts to member schools by 2029 thanks, in part, to advantageous TV contracts.

“If it was all about walking out and comparing your checkbooks, we wouldn’t win half the games we’ve won,” Swinney said. “We’ve won with people. We’ve won with belief. We’ve won with evaluation, discipline, accountability and development. You can’t put a price on those things.”

With his focus on the Tigers’ Sept. 5 season opener at Georgia Tech, Swinney, 52, reiterated Clemson is “a special place” that can support high-level college football “long after I’m gone from here.”

“Regardless of what happens in the landscape of college football … in five years, in 10 years, in 20 years and in 50 years, Clemson’s (still) going to be Clemson,” Swinney said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
The State

3 stabbed minutes apart in ‘random’ attacks, SC officials say. Man now going to prison

Three people were stabbed minutes apart in “random and unprovoked” knife attacks — and now a South Carolina man is going to prison, officials said. Tony Michael Smith, 34, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after he pleaded guilty to attempted murder and “possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime,” according to Spartanburg-area prosecutors.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#College Football#American Football#Sec#Acc#Megatron#Tigers#Southern Cal#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
The State

One dead in apartment complex fire, coroner’s office says

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the State Fire Marshal are investigating a deadly fire at an apartment building in Easley. Vincent Dehart, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement released by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office. The blaze started in Dehart’s second floor apartment...
EASLEY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
436
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy