Mr Kenneth Warren LeCain Sr.

Charles Wilbur Freeman, 83 of Sylvania passed away at the Ogeechee Area Hospice on July 15, 2022. Charles was a native of Screven County and was born to the late Wilbur and Bessie Rooker Freeman. Upon graduation from the Screven County High School he enlisted in the US Airforce, where he was stationed in Washington DC, Panama, and Charleston. After his service to his country, he returned home to Screven and began an illustrious career in law enforcement that spanned over 40 years. Having been employed with Garden City Police Department, Screven County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and lastly, with the Sylvania Police Department. He was a member of the Farmdale Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and also served 20 years as a Mason at Lodge#301. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lynn Freeman; son, Charles Michael Freeman; and daughters, Lisa Volf, Karen Nasworthy, and Susan Freeman.

