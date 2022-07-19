ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Mr Kenneth Warren LeCain Sr.

 3 days ago

Kenneth Warren LeCain, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022 after a short illness. He was born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on January 29, 1933 to the late Thomas LeRoy and Gladys Ophelia LeCain. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL in 1952. He...

Mr. Kenny Moore

Mr. Kenny Moore, passed into rest, Monday, July 18, 2022, at his residence in Statesboro, Georgia. He was a Bulloch County native. We offer to his family and friends our deepest sympathy and prayers at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers...
Mr. Ryle William Tatum

Mr. Ryle William Tatum, age 94, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his residence. He was thankful for the longevity of life and for the great journey on the long way home. He is in Heaven with his love of his life, Mary Ida Parker Tatum, they were married for 56 years until her death in 2013.
Mrs. Phillis Ann Ridgway Hagan

Mrs. Phyllis Ann Ridgway Hagan, age 85, died July 20, 2022, at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro. Phyllis was born in Daisy, Oklahoma and was a 1954 graduate of Aransas Pass High School, she later attended and graduated from Durham Business College in Corpus Christi, Texas. She began working...
Feed The Boro to host July Food Drop this Saturday

Our July Food Drop, in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, presented by Food Lion, and sponsored by the City of Statesboro, is scheduled for this Saturday, July 23rd. It will begin at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. Feed The Boro (FTB) volunteers will...
STATESBORO, GA
Statesboro City Council tables $84k branding contract

By unanimous vote, the Statesboro City Council opted to halt consideration of an $84,000 contract for branding and marketing services with Jacksonville-based firm North Star. The decision was reached during their regular meeting on Tuesday at City Hall. Mayor and Council initially discussed the proposal during a June 21 work...
RECAP | Statesboro City Council – 7/19/22

The following is a recap of actions taken during Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Statesboro Mayor and City Council. Stay connected with Grice Connect for in-depth coverage of the news that matters most to you. Retiring SFD Battalion Chief honored. Before getting down to business, Mayor Jonathan McCollar paid...
Mrs. Ruby Dell Wilson

It is with great sadness, we the staff of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Mrs. Ruby Dell Wilson, who departed this life Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her residence in Register, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Jessie James and Reba Johnson Jackson. Left to...
Mrs. Sarah L. Coleman

STATESBOORO,GA: Our hearts are broken as we remember Sarah L Coleman who fell asleep in death on July 18, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, with her immediate family by her side. Sarah was baptized as one of Jehovah’s witnesses. Born on August 25, 1933 in Soperton, Georgia...
Dolan Blanchard

Dolan Ryan Blanchard, 22, of Sylvania, GA, passed away on July 17, 2022. Dolan worked at the Savannah Pizza Company of Sylvania. He was an avid collector of knives and guns. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and playing video games, especially Xbox. He is survived by his...
Mr. Charles W. Freeman

Charles Wilbur Freeman, 83 of Sylvania passed away at the Ogeechee Area Hospice on July 15, 2022. Charles was a native of Screven County and was born to the late Wilbur and Bessie Rooker Freeman. Upon graduation from the Screven County High School he enlisted in the US Airforce, where he was stationed in Washington DC, Panama, and Charleston. After his service to his country, he returned home to Screven and began an illustrious career in law enforcement that spanned over 40 years. Having been employed with Garden City Police Department, Screven County Sheriff’s Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Department and lastly, with the Sylvania Police Department. He was a member of the Farmdale Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and also served 20 years as a Mason at Lodge#301. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lynn Freeman; son, Charles Michael Freeman; and daughters, Lisa Volf, Karen Nasworthy, and Susan Freeman.
Mr. Barry Lamar Beasley

Barry Lamar Beasley, age 36, passed away at his home in Nevils, GA. on July 17, 2022. He had a gentle soul and kind-hearted spirit. He loved deeply and would offer the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Even after his death, Barry continues to help others through organ donations.
Georgia Southern University Army ROTC welcomes new professor

The Georgia Southern University Army ROTC program recently transitioned to new leadership under Lt. Col. Sean Hollars, who serves as the new Professor of Military Science. In his role, Hollars is responsible for leading the ROTC program and preparing cadets in the Eagle Battalion for a future in the Army. Read on to learn more about Hollars and his plans for his new role.
Stunt show coming to Statesboro this fall

An adrenaline rush takes the form of a fun-filled afternoon at an event coming to Statesboro this fall. The Zero Gravity Outreach Stunt Show will take place in Luetta Moore Park on October 29, from 12 to 5 p.m. This Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for...
City of Statesboro Tree Board, KSBB announce new Tree Walk

The City of Statesboro Tree Board and Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful (KSBB) would like to announce the unveiling of its newest completed project, the Blind Willie McTell Trail Tree Walk. Nestled between Downtown Statesboro and Georgia Southern University, individuals can find the tree walk on Blind Willie McTell Trail. The area...
Mr. Raymond Miller

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Raymond Miller. Mr. Raymond Miller, age 89, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Tattnall Healthcare Center in Reidsville, GA. He was a native of Paterson, New Jersey...
Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon

Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon – Appling, GA, Statesboro, GA, and Darien, GA. Mrs. Bertie G. Mixon, 86, died Sunday, July 10th. She was born in Augusta, GA on September 6th 1935 to the late Ansel Franklin and Theo Robson Franklin. In addition to her parents, Bertie was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny J. Mixon, Sr.
Mrs. Doreatha (Smith) Moore

Mrs. Doreatha Smith Moore, age 59, of Ellabell, GA., passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Savannah, GA. after an extended illness. She was a Bryan County native and a graduate of Bryan County High School in Pembroke, GA. She was employed with the Bryan...
Mr. Dwayne Tremble

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mr. Dwayne Tremble. Mr. Dwayne Tremble, age 51, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at Northside Hospital Atlanta, GA. He was a Bulloch County native and a 1990 graduate...
