On July 12 an unnamed person was driving a C8 Corvette on Old Landing Road in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware when the car left the pavement and drove up a grassy mound of dirt. One could say the Stingray was beached, its nose protruding into the air as if it were trying to break free of its earthen prison. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the crash, unless you want to count the driver’s ego, which was thoroughly wrecked.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO