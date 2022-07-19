Lottery ticket sold in NC matches enough numbers to win $1.4 million jackpot prize

A North Carolina lottery player is set to get much richer after scoring a $1.4 million prize.

The person’s lottery ticket matched enough numbers to win big in a drawing on Monday, July 18. But as of the following afternoon, no one had come forward to claim the prize, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

The lucky ticket was sold in Rocky Mount , roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh. While at a Circle K store on Sunset Avenue, the winner spent $1 to play the Cash 5 game, officials said in a news release.

It turns out, that ticket matched all five numbers in the game, beating more than 1-in-960,000 odds to hit the jackpot. The ticket holder also scored the ninth-highest prize ever won in the game.

The winning numbers were: 2-29-38-39-43.

The morning after the drawing, the lottery’s main claim center was set to open at 9 a.m. Though the prize was unclaimed as of about 1:10 p.m., the winner still has time to come forward, the N.C. Education Lottery told McClatchy News in an email.

Ticket holders have about six months to cash in on their prizes, officials said.

