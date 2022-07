SPOKANE, Wash.– For the first time in 2022 we are calling for back-to-back 90+ degree days in Spokane. It’s quite a difference from that nice cool Monday we just had. Lows tonight won’t be as cool, mostly in the 60s around Spokane and Coeur d’Alene with upper 50s elsewhere. It will be another perfect sunny day, but temperatures will be well into the 80s by lunchtime. Highs will peak around 91 degrees on Wednesday afternoon with a light breeze on the West Plains.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO