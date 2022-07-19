ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

Henrietta Boy Scout earns every single merit badge

By Dan Gross
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VToM8_0glAwbxb00

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Jamison Grimes, an Eagle Scout from Troop 750 in Henrietta, has earned every single merit badge, according to the Boys Scouts of America.

The Boy Scouts say this is achieved by less than 1/2 of a percent of all scouts.

Grimes earned his Eagle Scout ranking in 2017 at the age of 12, and he went to accomplish his other goal, earning his 139th badge.

He also followed in his father’s footsteps, as his dad accomplished the same goal during his time as a scout.

The Scouts says the badges represent 2,415 hours completed, which Grimes managed in addition to school and his regular scouting activities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

A new way to golf in Rochester

At Big Oak driving range they’ve changed the way you might think about a bucket of balls. ’This is top notch,' smiled John Parrotta. Big Oak has recently installed eight covered indoor bays fitted with TopTracer technology. The same technology you see when you watch golf on TV. Teaching...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henrietta, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boy Scouts#Scout Troop#Troop 750#Eagle Scout#Nexstar Media Inc
spectrumlocalnews.com

New owner, new look at Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County

There’s no better time to hit the links in Wayne County, especially when a long-time course there undergoes a major facelift. Golfers have been teeing up at the 170-acre Ontario Golf Club in Wayne County since 1928. The tradition of the links continues with a new owner who is investing a lot of time and money to make it one of the best courses around.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
wxxinews.org

Slain officer remembered for years of dedicated service

Rochester police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz is being remembered as a solid street cop, a decorated and good natured officer — the kind of public servant people want patrolling their streets. Mazurkiewicz was shot and killed and another officer was injured Thursday night in northeast Rochester. Bob Duffy was a...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

‘I have officers down on Bauman St.:’ Audio from officer shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In audio provided by Broadcastify, officers make the call that two officers — Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester and Officer Sino Seng — were shot, and transported to area hospitals. They were also trying to secure the scene. Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed and Officer Seng injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Rochester developer Robert Morgan fined $2,000, time served

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Real estate developer Robert Morgan was fined $2,000 Friday, following a conviction of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He had pleaded guilty to the charges. Morgan also agreed to pay $16.7 million as part of his plea agreement. Morgan’s son, Todd, was fined $500. Both were also sentenced to time served. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Pizzeria Getting New Location & Name

One Geneva pizza shop is getting a new home. According to the Finger Lakes Times, Ciccino’s Pizzeria will be moving from its Exchange Street location to the former Rite Aid on Castle Street. Possibly being completed as early as September, the restaurant will take up half of the former pharmacy.
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester youth learn 3D printing, coding at tech camp

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some local youth are staying cool this week with a technology camp that helps them explore 3D printing, virtual reality, and coding. Boundless Connections is a Rochester-based organization offering activities and lessons for kids ages 13 through 17 (and beginner tech programs for ages 11 and 12). The camp tries to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Massachusetts man, 21, charged with killing veteran Rochester Police officer

Rochester, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man with an extensive criminal history is accused of opening fire on two Rochester Police officers Thursday night. Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng were conducting surveillance on Bauman Street near Laser Street as part of a murder investigation. Other police - in both marked and unmarked vehicles - were in the area, as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy