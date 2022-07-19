ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Westbound I-696 at I-275 has been re-opened after downed power lines fixed

Detroit News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestbound Interstate 696 at I-275/I-96 in Novi is back open as...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

 

whmi.com

Motorcyclist Injured After Crash With Pick-Up Truck On US-23

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash with a pick-up truck on US-23 Thursday evening. It happened around 6pm. Green Oak Fire Chief Kevin Gentry says a Livingston County EMS ambulance traveling northbound on US-23, south of M-36, witnessed a motorcycle crash where the cyclist was thrown from his bike and struck the median wall. He says the ambulance crew immediately began treating the injured cyclist and summoned the Green Oak Police and Fire Departments to assist.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Lapeer business significantly damaged in fire

LAPEER, MI – A Thursday afternoon fire caused significant damage at a Lapeer salon, authorities said. Lapeer fire crews were dispatched just before 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, to the Inspired Salon and Spa, 210 S. Saginaw St. Two customers and an employee were evacuated from the business, Lapeer...
LAPEER, MI
MLive

Prepare for construction backups on well-traveled Ann Arbor road near I-94

ANN ARBOR, MI - Beginning Monday, July 25, traffic will shift on Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor to accommodate utility installation for a new senior living community. The construction will occupy the westbound lane of East Ellsworth Road between Stone School Road and Shadowood Drive beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. It will stay closed until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, according to a city news release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tracking potential for several rounds of severe storms this weekend: What to expect

DETROIT – After a nice day to end the work week, we are looking ahead to more rain and storms for parts of the weekend. Skies will be mainly clear this evening and tonight, but more clouds are expected to gather before daybreak Saturday. Lows Friday night will only be near 70 degrees, with some 60s in the suburbs. While most of the night should be dry, a complex of showers and storms will be approaching as we get towards daybreak Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

PHOTOS: Overturned semi closes US-23 ramp to I-96

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are responding to a gravel hauler that overturned early Wednesday morning at US-23 and I-96. Troopers with the Brighton post say northbound US-23 to westbound I-96 is open but the ramp is closed. According to MSP, the driver sustained minor injuries but...
BRIGHTON, MI
cityoftaylor.com

The Telegraph Cruise 2022

Classic car enthusiasts and spectators from throughout Southeast Michigan converge on Telegraph Road for the annual cruise on Saturday, July 23. The cruise is held on the fourth Saturday in July each year. Many cars and crowds will also gather the evening before for an unofficial kickoff. Official event hours...
TAYLOR, MI
WLNS

Car crashes into Michigan State Police vehicle

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police car sustained serious damage on Tuesday after another vehicle crashed into it. At around 6:00 p.m., troopers from the Brighton Post were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on. While traveling southbound on Old US-23, a car traveling...
BRIGHTON, MI
CBS Detroit

Lockdown Clears After Shooting Incident Reported Near Michigan Technical Education Center, Officials Say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A lockdown has been cleared after a shooting incident was reported on Thursday near the Michigan Technical Education Center in Warren. The Macomb Community College posted a tweet at 11:49 a.m., saying the center was put on lockdown as the suspect was at large. Warning: Shooting incident near M-TEC. Suspect at large, thin black male, 20s, 6’, wearing a black shirt. For safety, M-TEC currently locked down. Avoid area. — Macomb College (@MacombCollege) July 21, 2022 The college said the suspect at large was a thin Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt. About 10 minutes later, the college tweeted that the threat was over and regular activities could resume. Officials did not release any additional information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WARREN, MI

