Witness Reveals Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Emotional Behavior During Wedding
Nicki Swift
4 days ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have opted for a small Las Vegas wedding, but the ceremony was filled with love. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in April 2021, after breaking off their first engagement in 2004. The couple took things a step further on July 17, officially tying the...
The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is defending her relationship with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Dralin Carswell. The Toddlers & Tiaras alum, 16, admitted that she is not concerned about criticism over the pair's age difference in a recent Entertainment Tonight interview with sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. "In our relationship, the two...
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
Introducing their newest addition. Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean Amell shared a series of photos to officially confirm that they welcomed a baby boy earlier this year. “First trip as a family of four has been a success,” the Roswell, New Mexico actress, 36, captioned the photos via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “This boy is an adventure. Comes by it naturally.”
Click here to read the full article.
Lil Baby has boasted lyrically that his level of fresh was unattainable, however his newest brand collaboration gives fans a chance to make the effort. The Atlanta rapper has teamed with AXE for its “Fresh as Fr*sh” campaign, starring in an ad for the company and issuing exclusive products.
With AXE, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper has a limited-edition “WHAXE” pack, which will include a limited-edition WHAXE Apollo x Lil Baby Deodorant Stick and Body Wash, a blinged-out WHAXE four-finger ring, and a WHAXE branded toothbrush to ensure fans’ diamond encrusted WHAXE items...
Dwayne Johnson went a few steps beyond merely teasing his long-awaited “Black Adam” movie at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. Ever the showman, Johnson brought a new traile r for the DC Comics superhero film and some flashy technology, lighting up the biggest room at the annual fan convention all while in costume. But he had another big reveal too: Johnson told the 6,000-some people in the audience that they could see “Black Adam” in IMAX for free with the help of the ticketing service Fandango. The character Black Adam has the powers of the ancient gods and has been entombed for some 5,000 years before being released into the modern world. In the trailer he says his powers are “a curse, not a gift.” Set for an Oct. 21 theatrical release, “Black Adam” reunites Johnson with his “Jungle Cruise” director Jaume Collet-Serra. It also stars Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, all of whom joined Johnson and Collet-Serra for the panel.
Comments / 0