ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worth County, IA

Algona man pleads guilty to burglarizing Worth County restaurant

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHWOOD, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over theft and vandalism at a Worth County restaurant. Jesse...

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Man sentenced for shooting at hunters in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Shooting at some hunters results in probation for a southeastern Minnesota man. Paul Allan Reichel, 64 of Elgin, was ordered Thursday to spend three years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. He pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment in June and four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of drive-by shooting were dismissed.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

2 killed in crash in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Two people were killed and a third person was injured Friday night in a single-vehicle crash. The Iowa State Patrol said a 2006 GMC Sierra was northbound on Fir Ave. near 330th St. when it lost control and rolled. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Charles City Man Arrested After Strange Violence

A Charles City man was arrested in Council Bluffs on Wednesday after allegedly crashing his car into his neighbor’s home intentionally because he believed they were flying stealth drones over his property, according to KIMT. 51 year old James Foster Jr. is accused of deliberately crashing his car into his neighbor’s home on July 12th before backing up and driving his car through an overhead door on an outbuilding. The car became stuck at that point, so Foster went home. When police showed up at Foster’s home he allegedly charged at them in an aggressive manner. Police say he smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and slurred his speech but he refused to take a sobriety test or give a urine specimen. Foster has been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief, Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, first degree Burglary, Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, and OWI- 1st offense. He is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a $43,000 cash only bond.
CHARLES CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Northwood, IA
Algona, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Grafton, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Worth County, IA
City
Algona, IA
Worth County, IA
Crime & Safety
KAAL-TV

Man arrested at Rochester hotel on multiple felony warrants

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said the man tried to flee when they arrested him on warrants including drug and assault charges. Law Enforcement officers with the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office went to the Baymont Inn on South Broadway around 12:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21. They were there to arrest 34-year-old Randy Rocha on five felony warrants: 1st-degree controlled subtance crime, two counts of 2nd-degree controlled substance crime, one count of 3rd-degree controlled substance crime, and a 2nd-degree charge for assault with a dangerous weapon. .
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rural Rochester Man Sentenced For Armed Confrontations

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Rochester man has been sentenced to three years probation for a series of shootings on New Year's Day. 64-year-old Paul Reichel was also fined $500. He earlier admitted to gross misdemeanor harassment charges through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of six counts of second-degree assault.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin woman gets stay of adjudication for meth possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A conviction for meth possession won’t stay on her record if a Mower County woman follows the rules. Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 31 of Austin, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation. Stotlar pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession for her arrest on September 7, 2021. Austin police say Stotlar was pulled over and 22.34 grams of methamphetamine were found in her vehicle.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Second sentence for 1/2 pound of marijuana found in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – The discovery of nearly half a pound of marijuana results in two deferred judgments in Cerro Gordo County. Michael Akinwumi Akinleye, 27 of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a civil penalty of $1,025. He pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Sentencing#Guilty Plea
KIMT

Law enforcement: Man caught with meth twice in a week in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is charged with two drug crimes in less than seven days. Edward Lloyd Sharp II, 44 of Mason City, is facing two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Court documents state Sharp was pulled over on July 13 in the 1300 block of South Federal Avenue in Mason City and was found in possession of eight baggies holding a total of 15 grams of suspected meth.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man pleads not guilty to gun, drug crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – Law enforcement says it found a handgun and drugs on the south side of Mason City. The man arrested for it is now pleading not guilty. Darius Tremaine Stackhouse, 30 of Mason City, is charged with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Duo accused of breaking into Rochester apartment buildings and stealing from washing machines

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people already in prison for other crimes are now charged with over 20 criminal offenses each in Olmsted County. Stephanie Rae Bellanger, 30, is facing nine counts of second-degree burglary, eight counts of theft, eight counts of fourth-degree damage to property, eight counts of possession of burglar tools, and one count of first-degree damage to property.
ROCHESTER, MN
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Charge

Sioux City, IA (KICD) — A Spencer man has pled guilty in federal court to Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine this week. 35 year old Kenneth Alan Block said he and other individuals distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of meth in the Spencer area between February and September of 2021. Block was arrested in late September last year when police found 170 grams of meth after consenting to a search of his car.
SPENCER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
more1049.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Spirit Lake Man

Spencer, IA (KICD) — 24 year old Isaac Hathaway of Spirit Lake was arrested by a Clay County Deputy following a traffic stop at around 10:30 on Sunday morning. He was initially arrested for driving with a barred license, and deputies reportedly searched the vehicle discovering marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Hathaway was booked into the Clay County Jail on charges including Driving While Barred, No License, No Insurance, Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at two thousand dollars.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
KIMT

Motorcycle hit by truck in Rochester Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating a truck hitting a motorcycle Thursday afternoon. It happened near the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive and Technology Drive at around 4 pm. Sources at the scene say a motorcycle was heading south when it was hit by a truck trying to cross the road.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Fire damages mobile homes in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames damaged two trailers at a Rochester mobile home park Friday. Firefighters were called to Oak Terrace Estates in the 1600 block of Marion Road just before 4:30 pm. One unit had caught fire and the flames spread to a nearby mobile home. The Rochester Fire...
ROCHESTER, MN
nwestiowa.com

Dows man jailed for marijuana wax, pipes

PRIMGHAR—A 29-year-old Dows man was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, near Primghar on charges of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Michael Robert Korth stemmed from the stop of a 2004...
PRIMGHAR, IA
KAAL-TV

Rochester store employee scammed out of $1,100

(ABC 6 News) -- Police said someone called the business and told the employee they were from the "counterfeit unit" at the "police department in Olmsted County." It happened Thursday evening, July 21, at a business in southeast Rochester. The scammer told the teenage girl working at the store that they were with the police department, and they were sitting with the owners of the business. The scammer gave the teen the correct names of the owners, and told her the store had been receiving a lot of counterfeit money.
ROCHESTER, MN
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Rochester man's conviction for threatening ex-girlfriend is overturned

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Rochester man sent to prison for threatening to kill an ex-girlfriend will get a new trial. Levell Darrell Booth, 28, was arrested in April 2020 and charged with stalking and threats of violence. Court documents state Booth harassed an ex-girlfriend and sent her a text message “I’m taking your life from you.”
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy