“I’m kind of comfortable with getting older because it’s better than the other option, which is being dead.” – George Clooney. I’ll turn 50 this December. I’ve never minded aging, because I’ve lost people I really love far too early in their lives, so Clooney’s quote hits, but I’m conflicted about this birthday. On one hand, I’ve made it this far without getting hit by a bus or choked by an angry reader, so I have that going for me, which is nice. On the other hand, AARP is already sending me The Girlfriend and, the other day, someone not yet alive when George W. Bush defeated John Kerry called me ma’am, so it’s a mixed bag.

GULFPORT, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO