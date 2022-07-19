ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Woman killed in I-8 rollover crash identified

By Dillon Davis
 4 days ago
A Chevrolet Tahoe is seen on Friday, July 15, 2022, resting in an eastbound lane of Interstate 8 in Alpine, Calif. The driver of the vehicle was identified on…

SAN DIEGO – Officials have identified the woman who was thrown from her vehicle and killed in a rollover crash Friday on Interstate 8 in eastern San Diego County.

Bonnie Roth, 35, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound, west of Tavern Road in Alpine, when she veered off the right side of I-8 before overcorrecting and veering to the left of the freeway, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The result sent her vehicle down an embankment, rolling over several times before landing in an eastbound lane.

Roth wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and subsequently was thrown from the SUV. She soon was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, the medical examiner wrote in a report released Tuesday.

Also in the vehicle at the time of the crash were two children, ages 3 and 9, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said Friday. They were taken by ambulance to Rady Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their status was not immediately known Tuesday.

Roth lived in Alpine, according to the medical examiner. She initially was identified by CHP as being from Lakeside. The cause of her death was listed as multiple blunt force injuries with the manner of death classified as an accident.

Her family members have been notified of her death, the office said.

The deadly crash is being investigated by CHP.

Tattulip
4d ago

Lesson: no matter how much your 3 YO is screaming for a toy or whatever, do not take your seatbelt off and try to give it to them! 🤦‍♀️

