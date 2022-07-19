ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead Nat'l Forest reopens Blankenship for overnight camping

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pr3ps_0glAva7500

HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - After a closure due to high water levels, the Flathead National Forest is reopening the Blankenship gravel bar for overnight camping.

The Flathead National Forest said the following in a press release:

Please be sure to read and respect informational signs posted at the area. These rules are in place to protect our natural resources and keep our visitors safe. If you see people violating rules or regulations, please advise local authorities.

“The gravel bar downstream from Blankenship Bridge is a unique and beautiful site that provides riverside camping and access to the Wild and Scenic Flathead River. Please use the provided portable toilet facilities, never leave campfires unattended, follow food storage order, pack out all garbage and respect the three-day stay limit” said Hungry Horse-Glacier View District Ranger Rob Davies. “Please recreate responsibly so future generations can enjoy this site”.

While you are enjoying the Forest, please remember to recreate responsibly and leave no trace .

Plan ahead and prepare – Different areas can have different regulations. It is up to you to inform yourself of the rules and there a lot of ways to be in the know: explore the Flathead National Forest website , call or stop by a ranger station, or stop and read the bulletin boards on your way in. Blankenship southwest has a three day stay limit so if you are planning on staying longer, look for other arrangements for the remainder of your stay.

Respect wildlife - Educate yourself on recreating safely in bear county. Proper bear food storage is required, to learn more click here .

Dispose of waste properly - if you do not have a self-contained camping unit then please use the porta-potties provided. There is no garbage service at Blankenship so plan to pack out trash.

Minimize campfire effects - Campfires are allowed and the Forest encourages campers to use firepans or fire blankets. Please remember to make sure that all campfires are dead out when not attended.

Be considerate of others - Please be kind to others and help provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all users.

