Al Jazeera Correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh to be Honored by National Press Club

By Mark Mwachiro
AdWeek
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Press Club has issued a statement saying it will honor the late Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera correspondent who was killed while covering military action in the West Bank city of Jenin on May 11, with the 2022 President’s Award. Jen Judson, the president of...

www.adweek.com

The Associated Press

Family of journalist killed in West Bank lashes out at Biden

The family of a Palestinian-American reporter killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank lashed out at President Joe Biden in a letter released Friday over his administration’s response to her death. Relatives of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh expressed “grief, outrage and (a) sense of betrayal,” accusing the U.S. of trying to erase Israel’s responsibility for her death. A U.S. statement earlier this week that said Israeli fire likely killed her but that the May 11 shooting in the West Bank town of Jenin was not intentional. Fallout from the killing is likely to cast a shadow over Biden’s trip to Israel and the occupied West Bank next week. The family asked Biden to meet with them when he visits the region. The White House declined to comment on the letter or the request for a meeting. A reconstruction by The Associated Press lent support to Palestinian eyewitnesses who said she was shot by Israeli forces without making a final determination. Investigations by CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, as well as monitoring by the U.N. human rights office, reached similar conclusions.
POLITICS
Salon

Saudi Arabia's MBS turns the tables on Biden, U.S.: "Remember Abu Ghraib?"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly told President Joe Biden during their meeting in Jeddah Friday that while the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is "regrettable," U.S. hands are not clean and other journalists are killed with impunity.
WORLD
International Business Times

Woman Made To Cook And Eat Human Flesh, Congo Group Tells U.N.

A Congolese woman was kidnapped twice by militants in the Democratic Republic of Congo, repeatedly raped and forced to cook and eat human flesh, a Congolese rights group told the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday. Julienne Lusenge, president of women's rights group Female Solidarity for Integrated Peace and Development...
AFRICA
#Defense News#The National Press Club#Npc#American#Awards Dinner#Palestinian#The Israeli Army#Israeli#U N
NBC News

The U.S. is planning to build a new embassy in Jerusalem. Palestinian families say the area is stolen land.

JERUSALEM — Thistles and brown grass blanket a patch of earth in a modern Jerusalem neighborhood likely slated to be part of a new U.S. Embassy. But according to Houston pathologist Dr. Hasan Khalidi, Israel has no right to grant the American government permission to build there. That’s because he believes the 7.5-acre the plot belongs to other Palestinian families like his own.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Country
Qatar
International Business Times

Venezuelan Refugee Women Face Increasing Violence In Colombia, Peru -Amnesty

Venezuelan refugee women face rising gender-based violence in Peru and Colombia, as governments are not guaranteeing their "right to a life free of violence," Amnesty International said in a report on Tuesday. Since Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took office in 2013, more than 6 million Venezuelans have fled due to...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Taliban brutality a continued concern for Afghan allies

As the Taliban seek to bolster their international legitimacy, they continue to impose starvation, oppression, and violence on Afghans. To shed light on the group's campaign of brutality, three Special Immigrant Visa applicants spoke with me about the beatings, torture, and threats they face. Each spoke on condition of anonymity to protect themselves against further retribution.
POLITICS
Fox News

US affirms Greek security in face of Turkish belligerence

On Monday Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with his Greek counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos to discuss the recent sale of F-35 fighter jets and joint U.S.-Greek cooperation in the Aegean Sea and the eastern Mediterranean area. Tensions have risen in recent months between the two NATO countries, with Turkey issuing...
POLITICS
AdWeek

Washington Post Chief Spokesperson Kris Coratti Kelly Joins CNN as Head of Global Communications

Breaking news about the folks who promote and protect the news: The Washington Post communications chief Kristine Coratti Kelly is joining CNN Worldwide as evp and head of global communications next month. Reporting to CNN chief executive Chris Licht, Kelly is taking on the top spokesperson role that was vacated by Allison Gollust, the former CNN cmo and communications lead who left the company in February, after parent company WarnerMedia started to investigate the handling of the network’s firing of former host Chris Cuomo.
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Thousands flee feuding Taliban in Afghanistan's north

When fighting erupted between Taliban forces and a breakaway group led by one of their former commanders in northern Afghanistan last month, Zahra and her family fled to the mountains.  In Balkhab, Mujahid and his followers have fled into the mountains, according to defense ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarizmi, and fighting has stopped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Israeli Minister Rues 'Stupid' Israeli TV Report In Mecca

An Israeli minister on Wednesday denounced as 'stupid and harmful' to Israel-Gulf ties a TV report by a journalist who entered Islam's holiest site Mecca despite a ban on non-Muslim visits and who apologised for the event after an online backlash. Israel's Channel 13 News aired a 10-minute report from...
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

India elects first Indigenous tribal president in its history

July 21 (UPI) -- India hailed its first Indigenous tribal president in a historic election Thursday. Droupadi Murmu, 64, is a former schoolteacher who grew up in a village in eastern India, where some of her close relatives in the Adivasi community still live without electricity. Raised by a rice...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Father-of-nine, 69, made famous when his family featured in 2002 bestseller The Bookseller of Kabul becomes an asylum seeker in London after fleeing the Taliban in Afghanistan

A father-of-nine who became famous around the world when he was the subject of the 2002 bestseller Bookseller of Kabul is now an asylum seeker in London. Shah Muhammad Rais, 69, graduated with a masters degree in civil engineering from Kabul University, but believing he couldn't make a career in the field, founded his bookshop in 1974 instead.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Africa: the new ground zero for jihadi terror groups, experts say

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – Africa has been beset by jihadi violence, and it is something the U.S. will need to pay close attention to, observers warn. On Sunday, a U.S. airstrike killed two al-Shabab terrorists in response to an attack carried out against U.S. partner forces in Somalia. "The...
AFRICA

