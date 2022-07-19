Russell Westbrook signing with new agency?

Quinton Mayo: Hearing that Los Angeles Lakers PG Russell Westbrook is strongly considering signing with Excel Sports Management.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers worked hard last month to make it seem as though Year 2 with Russell Westbrook could actually happen. But the last two weeks have dramatically undermined that posturing: ocregister.com/2022/07/19/lak… – 5:21 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

And check out the RT on this Westbrook tweet: twitter.com/scottbrooks_?s… – 2:14 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Regardless of what’s said and what rumors surface, the Russell Westbrook speculation will continue, and here are new odds on which team could be his next, via @bookies pic.twitter.com/hd1eqWhHgF – 1:54 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Get Up @GetUpESPN

“Who wants Russell Westbrook? … He’s just not the same player he used to be.”

😳 @Nick Friedell pic.twitter.com/KFqOMC41JI – 10:53 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Dave McMenamin on the Lakers situation, Russell Westbrook trade rumors, LeBron’s future, more; then @Chris Herring and I on the (offseason) silence of the Chicago Bulls — and where they go from here:

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

4th quarter net rating…

LeBron + AD + Westbrook: -13.0

2012 Bobcats: -11.8

The Lakers Small 3 was worse in the 4th quarter than a team that went 7-59.

But sure, huddle up and get the band back together baby!

youtu.be/iFByq-wZgFc – 7:22 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Lakers’ Westbrook, LeBron, Davis talk on phone, vow to “make it work” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/18/rep… – 7:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most 10-assist games by active players:

552 — Chris Paul

380 — Russell Westbrook

336 — Rajon Rondo

297 — LeBron James

270 — John Wall pic.twitter.com/nCwHoY7bXe – 7:13 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Russell Westbrook is NOT the Lakers’ Biggest Problem

🔘 Russ discourse/Lakers blame game (1:53)

🔘 Westbrook trades (24:23)

📺 https://t.co/n5BsDFPQJT pic.twitter.com/tgKzIYwo8u – 6:28 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled for a phone conversation to confirm their commitment to each other through the uncertainty, league sources told @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/sources-lebron… – 6:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most seasons to average a triple-double:

4 — Russell Westbrook

1 — Oscar Robertson pic.twitter.com/LdiDyLDJwD – 5:02 PM

Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini

If Russell Westbrook got traded to the Spurs, it would be a purely financial transaction.

San Antonio would get one or more picks at the cost of buying out his awful contract.

He wouldn’t suit up in Silver and Black, and that should be fairly obvious. – 3:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Rumor: Russell Westbrook-LeBron James relationship frosty nba.nbcsports.com/2022/07/18/rum… – 2:00 PM

From the most recent Lowe Post some stats on Russ – he shot 44% (23/51) on corner 3’s, but doesn’t want to take them – 2nd game of the season, he set 8 screens for Lebron. After that, he didn’t set 2 screens until March of last szn 💀 #LakeShow -via Twitter / July 19, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook huddled up on a phone conversation the first weekend of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas with each expressing their commitment to one another and vowing to make it work, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022

While the uncertainty of Westbrook’s future with the Lakers remains, the conversation was organized to make sure all three were on the same page as long as they’re joined together in their pursuit of a championship, sources said. Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 18, 2022