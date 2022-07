Economic conditions in the U.S. have made stock market investing a treacherous option. From an economic performance viewpoint, investors are looking for new opportunities that don’t include dumping money into the market. The performance of formerly trusted blue-chip tech darlings like Tesla Inc. TSLA, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Apple Inc. AAPL, which just experienced some of their most significant declines ever in the second quarter, are causing savvy investors to look elsewhere.

