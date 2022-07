NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans is known as one of the largest party cities in the United States. Wherever you are located in the city, it is not hard to find an alcoholic beverage, whether it’s a quick stop at a drive-thru daiquiri shop, walking through bourbon street, or overlooking the city at a rooftop bar, there are many options.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO