Grafton Gators wrap up swimming season with top five finishes

James J. Kernan, a longtime resident of Grafton and son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kernan, died at his home on West Washington street December 9, 1908. He entered the service of the Baltimore and Ohio railroad in the machinery department while a very young man and was affiliated with the local Mechanists Union organized in 1882 and was a charter member of this trade craft. He also was a member of Grafton Camp No. 4, Woodman of the World, both orders attending the funeral and participating in the funeral rites of their respective societies. His funeral was conducted by Reverend Father John McElligott, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church, and the remains carried to the Catholic cemetery and entered on the family lot.

2 DAYS AGO