Grafton Gators wrap up swimming season with top five finishes
By Jul 19, 2022
TAYLOR COUNTY—The Grafton Gators Swim Team is bringing to a close their 2022 season this year in a big way. The swim team would go on to secure top five finishes in each event they competed in, with fourth place finishes in the 200 Free Relay and the 200 Medley...
TAYLOR COUNTY—Head out to Tygart Lake State Park this weekend for another afternoon of Music in the Park, featuring Stranglehold. The Tygart Lake State Park Foundation would like to invite community members and guests to a rocking showcase, featuring locals Stranglehold. The four-piece rock n’ roll ensemble features the...
James J. Kernan, a longtime resident of Grafton and son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Kernan, died at his home on West Washington street December 9, 1908. He entered the service of the Baltimore and Ohio railroad in the machinery department while a very young man and was affiliated with the local Mechanists Union organized in 1882 and was a charter member of this trade craft. He also was a member of Grafton Camp No. 4, Woodman of the World, both orders attending the funeral and participating in the funeral rites of their respective societies. His funeral was conducted by Reverend Father John McElligott, pastor of St. Augustine Catholic Church, and the remains carried to the Catholic cemetery and entered on the family lot.
TAYLOR COUNTY—It’s fair time and now is the time to get your exhibits registered for this year’s event. According to West Virginia University Extension Agent John Murray, registering will take place at the Taylor County Fair Grounds on Monday, July 25 from 4:00-8:00 p.m., however for a quicker check in, individuals may utilize a virtual registration option.
GRAFTON—The Taylor County community has become known as a place where people band together to help out those in need, and one local is hoping that generosity will help fuel a special project. Megan Nielson has been serving as an AmeriCorps member for numerous years, aiding Olive Ricketts at...
