Season ends for 12U Stallions, take two of three in strong field

Antigo’s 12U Stallions travel baseball team concluded its 2022 season this past weekend, part of the program’s annual July Home Tournament.

The team ended its campaign by winning two-of-three ballgames, including a dominant performance over Merrill to begin things.

Playing Friday night at Al Remington Field, the 12U Stallions rolled to a 15-0 win, as pitchers Nate “Bubba” Malone, Liam Burt and Blake Genske combined on a one-hitter.

Malone and Burt both struck out three Merrill hitters in their time on the mound, while Genske punched out three.

At the plate, Antigo pounded out 13 hits, including two each from Genske, A.J. Kohler, Ryker Wissbroecker and Levi Strobel. Burt, Eli Cornelius, Jack Sundermeyer, Malone and Levi Peterson all recorded one.

Malone’s was a memorable one, as he blasted a first inning home run, his first over the fence and gave his team a lead it would not relinquish.

Extra base hits belonged to Cornelius, Sundermeyer, Peterson and Wissborecker, with all four smashing a double.

Burt and Cornelius both drew two walks.

Saturday, it was Antigo meeting up with D.C. Everest Silver and scoring an 8-4 win. The Stallions took an 8-0 lead to the fifth inning and had to hold off a late D.C. Everest rally for the win.

Leading hitters included Carter Krueger, who finished 2-for-2 with a double, while Malone, Kohler, Peterson, Cornelius and Wissbroecker all collected one hit. Cornelius and Krueger doubled, while Peterson legged out a triple.

Burt drew three walks in the win.

Toeing the rubber was Marcus Washatko and Genske. Washatko struck out five in three shutout innings, while Genske was charged with three earned runs on three hits, along with a pair of strikeouts in his two innings of work.

The 2-0 mark sent Antigo on to Sunday’s semifinal with the Green Bay Sluggers, with the winner earning a date with top-seeded Menominee in the championship game.

It was not meant to be for the 12U Stallions, who fell 15-0 to end their tourney run. Antigo was limited to a lone baserunner by Green Bay pitching. It came in the form of Genske, who walked in his team’s initial at-bat.