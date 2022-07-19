ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Documents reveal offers to help, missed opportunities before a U. student was killed in a Salt Lake hotel

By Marjorie Cortez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Utah has released hundreds of pages of documents that detail the university’s interactions with a 19-year-old, first-year student from China who police say experienced domestic violence and later died when her boyfriend allegedly injected her with a lethal dose of illegal drugs in a downtown...

Oxygen

University Of Utah Admits 'Shortcomings' In Death Of Student Who Was Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend After Restraining Order

Weeks before 19-year-old college student Zhifan Dong was found dead in an off-campus motel room, she had voiced fears about her boyfriend. Now—five months after police allege Dong was killed by that same man, 26-year-old Haoyu Wang—The University of Utah, where both had been students, is acknowledging “shortcomings” in how it handled the case in the weeks leading up to Dong’s death.
TheDailyBeast

Utah Teen Pleads Guilty To Systematically Murdering His Family as They Got Home

When he was 16, Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie allegedly shot his family members in piecemeal fashion, killing his mother and three younger siblings as they arrived home and attempting to kill his father. Now 19, Haynie has pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, all of which carry a minimum sentence of 25 years to life. Prosecutors say the murder victims were shot in the head and the father in the leg, and an attorney said Haynie killed his family members “fairly soon” after each got home, starting with his mother and 12-year-old sister. According to a probable cause statement, a neighbor drove Haynie and his father to the hospital that evening, at which point Haynie confessed, ABC4 reported. Police arrested the then-teen at the hospital and say that he has refused to share his motive in the intervening years.
The US Sun

Brian Laundrie ‘was sent letter by mom marked “burn after you read”, Gabby Petito family says after notebook confession

GABBY Petito’s family attorney has claimed that Roberta Laundrie sent a letter to her fugitive son marked “burn after you read” in the weeks before his death. The fresh allegations come following the release of Brian’s journal which was recovered by the FBI from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20, 2021, along with his skeletal remains.
AccuWeather

New drone footage shows dire state of the Great Salt Lake

Water levels at the iconic Utah lake hit a historic low this week and drone video illustrates why one official remarked that "it's clear the lake is in trouble." Water levels at Utah's Great Salt Lake reached a new historic low on Sunday, and officials project levels will continue to drop for the next few months. New drone footage shot by a Utah resident shows in stark detail just how dire the situation at the iconic lake has become amid the ongoing megadrought.
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
deseret.com

Is this the Wasatch Front’s windiest summer? The data blew us away

If you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres in July, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt Lake’s dry lakebed raining down on the Wasatch Front.
Economic Hardship Reporting Project

Taxpayers Spent Over Half a Million Dollars to Clean Homeless Encampments in Salt Lake County in 2021

By Bethany Rodgers and Eric Peterson. The following story was supported by funding from The Economic Hardship Reporting Project and was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. On July 7, dozens of people experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake City frantically gathered their...
deseret.com

Sen. Mitt Romney: Saving Great Salt Lake will likely be a multibillion-dollar effort, but worth it

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, introduced a bill in the U.S Senate last year that aimed to study saline lakes. The bill struggled to garner attention because, as the Utah senator put it, not many people appeared to understand or care about the Great Salt Lake. While researchers have warned about the serious impacts that the drying Great Salt Lake would have on the environment, the issue was seemingly bottled in Utah.
